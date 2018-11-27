Deck the Halls kicks off shopping season

Erik Spence and Laura Beardsley help sisters 6-year-old Kaylee and 8-year-old Emily Jacobs prepare Christmas cards in the Pilot Mountain Town Hall Visitors’ Center. Participants were encouraged to make two cards, one of which could be given to a favorite friend or relative while the other would be provided by the center to a local participant in the Meals on Wheels program. - Rose Barber takes a photo as her son, 4-year-old Joshua Moses, visits with Santa. - Julie Russell, owner of The Main Street Market, was one of several merchants to decorate her store window. The winner of a Pilot Mountain merchant window decorating contest will be announced during the town tree lighting on Saturday evening. -

While the fourth annual Deck the Halls in Pilot Mountain event started with a cold winter rain, the skies soon cleared and Christmas shoppers, along with their families, and others made their way downtown in Pilot Mountain to enjoy a variety of festivities.

Shoppers and family members of all ages enjoyed numerous activities, including a scavenger hunt, refreshments, crafts, drawings, special offers and, of course, a visit from Santa. Two hundred SWAG bags recognizing Small Business Saturday were given away by early afternoon, helping participants to carry purchases, prizes and promotional items.

Among the families strolling from store to store in search of specials, scavenger hunt stamps and other activities and promotions were James and Lisa Ballew and their daughter, Madelynn. The Dobson residents regularly visit Pilot Mountain’s promotions and were finding much to like about Saturday’s holiday celebration.

“This is a cute idea,” Lisa Ballew said. “It’s festive and has a hometown feel. I really like the Christmas music. It’s definitely good for the town.”

“It helps to put you in the Christmas spirit,” James Ballew added. “This is a great small-town atmosphere.”

Merchants were equally pleased by the busy sidewalks and constant flow of shoppers. Tippy Top Pop Gourmet Popcorn, one of downtown’s newer businesses, took the opportunity to offer samples and to introduce holiday gift tins.

“We’ve been steadily busy all day,” said Manager Olivia Jessup. “The morning rain didn’t seem to keep anyone away.”

“Looking forward to the Christmas season,” she continued, “we’re excited and encouraged. It’s been nice to see all the families downtown and to see everyone with so much holiday spirit.”

Julie Russell, owner of The Main Street Market, agreed.

“We’ve had a busy, wonderful day,” she said. “We’ve had people come in from all around the area. This is a great way to get Christmas shopping started and we’re looking forward to the holiday season.”

Erik Spence and Laura Beardsley help sisters 6-year-old Kaylee and 8-year-old Emily Jacobs prepare Christmas cards in the Pilot Mountain Town Hall Visitors’ Center. Participants were encouraged to make two cards, one of which could be given to a favorite friend or relative while the other would be provided by the center to a local participant in the Meals on Wheels program. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC08262.jpg Erik Spence and Laura Beardsley help sisters 6-year-old Kaylee and 8-year-old Emily Jacobs prepare Christmas cards in the Pilot Mountain Town Hall Visitors’ Center. Participants were encouraged to make two cards, one of which could be given to a favorite friend or relative while the other would be provided by the center to a local participant in the Meals on Wheels program. Rose Barber takes a photo as her son, 4-year-old Joshua Moses, visits with Santa. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC08269.jpg Rose Barber takes a photo as her son, 4-year-old Joshua Moses, visits with Santa. Julie Russell, owner of The Main Street Market, was one of several merchants to decorate her store window. The winner of a Pilot Mountain merchant window decorating contest will be announced during the town tree lighting on Saturday evening. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC08281.jpg Julie Russell, owner of The Main Street Market, was one of several merchants to decorate her store window. The winner of a Pilot Mountain merchant window decorating contest will be announced during the town tree lighting on Saturday evening.