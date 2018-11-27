Surry County Sheriff’s Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following incident reports:

• Katie Bolick, of Old Main Street, Mount Airy, reported a break-in on Nov. 10. She said between Nov. 5 and Nov. 10 someone entered a storage building next to the residence and removed a Trek hybrid bicycle worth $800.

• Van Whitaker, of Dobson, reported a break-in Nov. 10 at a residence on Crossroad Church Road, Dobson. He said between Nov. 2-10 someone entered the garage and stole a double-barrel shotgun ($300), a Remington .22-caliber rifle ($200), a Savage .22-caliber rifle ($200), and a .22 magnum rifle ($200).

• Albert Allen, of Shoals Road, Pinnacle, reported a break-in on Nov. 10. He said between 12:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. someone broke into the residence and stole a Smith and Wesson ..22-caliber revolver, a Remington .22-caliber rifle ($125), a Stevens 20-gauge shotgun ($50), a Maglite ($30), a gold necklace ($150) and a gold locket with “Carrie” engraved ($150).

• Charles McMillion, of Old U.S. 601, Mount Airy, reported property damage Nov. 11. He said between 6 p.m. the evening before and 11:40 a.m. that day someone damaged his 2015 Hyundai Genesis coupe ($10,000).

• April Dawn Sowder, of Shoals Road, Pinnacle, reported a break-in Nov. 11. She said between Nov. 9-11 someone stole a collection of 33 watches, three necklaces, a Shopvac and a bottle of ibuprofen.

• Donald Hemmings and Kenneth Young, of Mount Airy, reported a break-in on Linville Road, Mount Airy, Nov. 12. Young’s address is listed as in the same stretch of Linville Road. The two retired men didn’t provide a date for when the property was last known secure.

• Jaysen Bolatto, of Ararat, reported a road rage incident on the interstate Nov. 14. According to the report, Bolatto was driving north on I-77 near the Mount Airy exit in a 2000 Nissan car owned by Sally Roberts, Lowgap, when another vehicle struck him from behind, doing $200 in damages. The report said a suspect is being sought for charges of property damage and assault with a deadly weapon.

