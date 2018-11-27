County talks city greenway work

DOBSON — If city officials want to extend the greenway system, it will need to cross over some county land.

The Surry County Board of Commissioners heard some ideas from Mount Airy’s attorney, Hugh Campbell, at its latest meeting this past week.

For some background, the city Board of Commissioners learned a year ago that it was awarded half a million dollars in a grant from the N.C. Division of Water Resources for Phase VIII of the Ararat River Stream Restoration Project.

In 2016 the city completed a 2.2-mile connector linking the Emily B. Taylor and Ararat River greenways.

The present paved pathway now totals almost seven miles, stretching from West Lebanon Street (near Veterans Memorial Park) which loops around the southern portion of the city and then extends north to Riverside Park. The entire system officially is known as the Granite City Greenway and is popular among walkers, cyclists and runners.

The new segment will begin at Riverside Park, linking to the Ararat River segment at that point and leading to J.J. Jones Intermediate School.

County Attorney Ed Woltz informed the county commissioners that the path chosen would cross three county parcels.

Initially, Woltz said, Dick Everhart was requesting an easement for the city over these properties.

“Later I heard from Mr. Everhart that the city would prefer restrictive covenants be placed over county-owned property,” he explained.

Then came the idea that the city could take over ownership of the three properties.

Woltz said it would be his recommendation that the county agree to the covenants that the city wants, but retain the rights to the land rather than turn the three over.

The greenway system has been a good thing for the city, he said, but he just couldn’t see giving up the property.

The restrictions include no residential structures, no commercial activities, no industrial use, no clearing or harming of vegetation within 25 feet of the streambank. There are also restrictions on what kind of signage is allowed and what kind of grading/excavating/dredging work is allowed.

After discussion, Vice Chair Van Tucker made a motion to agree to the restrictions, but retain ownership of the land. The board voted unanimously in favor.

