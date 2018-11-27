Mount Airy HOSA team does well

Submitted photo The Mount Airy Middle School HOSA team at the Piedmont Triad Regional Competition, held at UNC-Greensboro. -

Mount Airy Middle School HOSA members had a successful Piedmont Triad Regional Competition recently, with more than a dozen of them qualifying to advance to state competition.

For Health Career Display, first place went to Jamie Hearl and Danielle Diefendorf, second to Abby Epperson and Carrie Marion, and third to Lily Morris and Kinlee Reece.

In the Extemporaneous Health Poster competition, students do not know the topic until they arrive, then they have three hours to design a poster. Mount Airy winners in this category included Kylie James taking first, with second going to Kayleigh Creed, and third to Abbi Jones.

The Prepared Speaking competition produced more Mount Airy winners: first for Chris Hernandez, second for Lacey Taylor, and third for Aubri Smith.

Katelyn York and Charlotte Anderson took first place in Speaking Skills and Medical Terminology, respectively.

In the Nutrition competition, Carlie Utt won first place, Jadee Gilley won second, and Charlotte Banfield took third place.

Past success

Last year the Health Occupations Student Association members Jamie Hearl and Danielle Diefendorf placed second for their Health Career Display at the International Leadership Conference. The girls were up against middle school students from around the US and Canada. There were only three winners from North Carolina. Two of those winners came from Mount Airy Middle School

At the same conference, Jennifer Epperson, the health science teacher at Mount Airy Middle School and sponsor of HOSA, was awarded the Outstanding HOSA Advisor for North Carolina. This was her first year as an advisor and teacher. Mount Airy Middle School has the largest middle school HOSA chapter in North Carolina.

Mount Airy Middle School is one of only a handful middle schools that offer a health science curriculum. Some schools offer students the opportunity to participate in HOSA but do not provide a class in health sciences. HOSA is an organization that takes in to account all the possible health occupations and encourages students to demonstrate their mastery. This is the second year Mount Airy Middle School has offered students the class and the opportunity to participate in the competitions.

During the 2018 regional competition, the Mount Airy HOSA team placed in the top 5 which meant they qualified to participate in the state competition. At that event the local students placed in the top three – qualifying them for the International Leadership Conference in Dallas, Texas in June.

For the 2018 competitions, Mount Airy Middle School had 10 students who did Health Career Displays; nine who worked on Medical Terminology; and one, Taylor O’Brien, who did Prepared Speaking.

Middle school students are eligible to compete in 12 events while high school students can work on 58 different events.

In order to finance their trips to the regional, state and international conferences, the students have sold first aid kits, is now selling Dewey’s Bakery treats through the first week in December, and will be holding a Bingo night at Mount Airy Middle School on Jan. 12. Contact Jennifer Epperson at jepperson@mtairy.k12.nc.us for more information or to make contributions.