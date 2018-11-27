Salvation Army kicks off campaign

Submitted photo Charlotte Wright, right, drops the first dollar into the red Salvation Army kettle at Belk, as Lt. Jeff Brooks, corps officer for The Salvation Army of Mount Airy, rings the bell. The Red Kettle campaign began Nov. 16 and runs through Dec. 24. -

The Salvation Army of Mount Airy kicked off the annual Red Kettle Campaign Nov. 16 in front of the city’s Belk store.

The ceremonial first dollar was dropped into the kettle by Charlotte Wright, daughter of The Salvation Army’s Advisory Board member Jennifer Wright.

“A little child shall lead them,” said Lt. Lea Brooks, quoting from Isaiah 11:6 as the reasoning for having Charlotte make the first contribution.

Brooks added, “Children are such a bright example of caring and compassion that it seemed fitting to have a child drop the first dollar into the kettle this season.”

“The money raised in the Red Kettles creates a year of hope for families and individuals in need,” said Lt. Jeff Brooks, corps officer for The Salvation Army of Mount Airy. “Pocket change opens doors for at-risk youth, provides food for empty tables, and helps families stay warm and safe in their homes. This season, every cent helps us turn the hope of those we serve into reality.”

The Salvation Army relies on the money raised through the Red Kettle campaign to provide Christmas to local families in need and to safeguard the well-being of the community through year-round programming and social services, according to Lt. Lea Brooks.

“Our Christmas Angel Tree will serve approximately 2,256 children this year from 840 families in Surry, Alleghany, Patrick and Carroll counties, with the majority of them being from Surry County.”

The 2018 Red Kettle campaign goal is $50,000. Kettles can be found at the following locations throughout Surry County: Walmart, Big Lots and Belk in Mount Airy; Food Lion in Pilot Mountain; Walmart and Big Lots in Elkin.

“All the donations to the Red Kettle stay local to help support our mission at Christmas and year round,” said Brooks.

For people who do their shopping online, donations can be made by visiting https://give.salvationarmycarolinas.org.

“A lot of people walk by our kettles and say, ‘I don’t have any cash. I only use cards.’ But those people can donate online,” said Brooks.

The Red Kettle Campaign runs through Christmas Eve.

Charlotte Wright, right, drops the first dollar into the red Salvation Army kettle at Belk, as Lt. Jeff Brooks, corps officer for The Salvation Army of Mount Airy, rings the bell. The Red Kettle campaign began Nov. 16 and runs through Dec. 24. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_2018-11-17_13-13-58_758.jpeg Charlotte Wright, right, drops the first dollar into the red Salvation Army kettle at Belk, as Lt. Jeff Brooks, corps officer for The Salvation Army of Mount Airy, rings the bell. The Red Kettle campaign began Nov. 16 and runs through Dec. 24. Submitted photo

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.