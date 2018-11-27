Teresa Lewis to run for mayor

Lewis -

The next scheduled mayor’s election in Mount Airy is not until 2021, but one candidate already has tossed her hat into the ring to run for the city council’s top position.

Teresa Lewis, a former member of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners and a prominent local businesswoman associated with WorkForce Unlimited, announced Monday that she will pursue the office of mayor when that opportunity presents itself.

This coincides with word from the incumbent, David Rowe, regarding his outlook for seeking another term. “I will not run,” Rowe said Monday.

“As you know, my health is not on the ascendancy,” Rowe explained, which includes the need for regular dialysis treatments. “Unless there is some unusual thing that leaves me feeling like I have to stay or run again, I will not run again.”

Lewis, 59, a resident of Montclair Drive, served as the city’s at-large commissioner for two years, from 2010 to 2011, after running unsuccessfully for mayor in 2009.

Rowe, meanwhile, has occupied that post since 2015. That’s when he was elected to fill an unexpired term (two years) of Mayor Deborah Cochran, who had captured the mayoral position in the 2009 race against Lewis and two other candidates, and was re-elected in 2013.

In November 2017, Rowe was elected to the four-year term he presently is serving.

After the 2009 election, Lewis was tapped by the commissioners to fill Cochran’s unexpired term as at-large commissioner, officially joining the council in January 2010.

In getting a jump-start on the electoral process, Lewis said her mayoral candidacy has drawn the backing of Cochran and other citizens along with a present member of the board of commissioners.

“I did talk to Steve Yokeley, and he said he would support me,” she said of a South Ward representative on the council.

“I just hope the citizens will support me.”

Unity, taxes are priorities

Lewis already has identified her chief goals as mayor if elected.

“I’d like to bring unity back to the board of commissioners, and work on lowering taxes (to earlier levels),” she said Monday.

Lewis was referring to a rift traceable to the city government’s purchase of the former Spencer’s industrial property downtown in May 2014 and ongoing efforts to redevelop that site which has divided both the board and community at times.

This has continued to the present, involving an attempt this year to develop an expansion of the Virginia-based Barter Theatre on the property, which recently was abandoned after Mount Airy and Barter officials couldn’t come to financial terms.

The tax situation mentioned by Lewis relates to a 12-cent hike in property taxes which was approved in a 3-2 vote by the commissioners last June — Mount Airy’s first increase of any kind since 2007. Presumably, this occurred partly to meet costs to the city for the Barter expansion.

“I don’t have a vote,” Lewis said of her direct ability to lower the tax rate if elected mayor. “Now that the Barter’s not coming, we can do that.”

Lewis said the Spencer’s redevelopment spearheaded by the municipal government has been frustrating overall, compared to private development that has flourished in the same area, including loft apartments built on former Spencer’s property.

“I think the theater would have been good — but if you can’t afford it, you can’t afford it,” she added.

In looking back on her former tenure as a commissioner, Lewis counts the city’s adoption of a curbside recycling program in 2011 among her greatest achievements.

“You may recall I was the swing vote,” she said of that move. Lewis remembers being swayed by a call from an elderly woman on the morning of the vote, who urged her support because that citizen and her husband were unable to take items to a recycling center.

“So I shocked everybody that night.”

Time, health no obstacles

When announcing in 2011 that she would not run for the commissioner seat that year to which she had been appointed, Lewis cited a need to devote more time to her family and business.

The mayoral hopeful pointed out Monday that she has retired from WorkForce Unlimited, a staffing firm Lewis built from the ground up which now has more than 10,000 employees at multiple locations including its Mount Airy headquarters.

“My children are running WorkForce,” Lewis advised, which has left her with plenty of time to fulfill the duties of mayor.

“I would be perfectly able to meet the scheduling,” Lewis said of a slate that includes appearances at many local events in addition to leading council meetings held twice each month.

Lewis also addressed recent concerns about her health, saying that is not an issue, either.

“Well, I did spend seven weeks in the hospital,” she acknowledged.

“I had been diagnosed with something,” Lewis said, without disclosing that condition.

“But recently the Mayo Clinic gave me a clean bill of health.”

Rowe not planning to seek another term

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

