Christmas contests about to commence

’Tis the season for practitioners of the Christmas arts to win fame, fortune and funds for their favorite charities. Two such opportunities will present themselves at Miss Angel’s Heavenly Pies on Main Street in the coming weeks.

The Christmas season is a busy one, and schedules get hectic, so one of the dates has recently changed.

“I can’t do two contests in two days,” said Angela Shur, AKA Miss Angel, owner of Miss Angel’s Heavenly Pies. “But we’ve got the dates straightened out now, and we’re ready to go.”

Gingerbread Houses

Fifteen people will have the opportunity to decorate gingerbread houses from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1, at Miss Angel’s pie shop, while raising money for charity and possibly winning a prize for their efforts.

The entry fee is $10 and a can of non-perishable food for a local food bank. In return, the entrant gets a gingerbread house to decorate and icing with which to do it. They’re on their own for candy to decorate with and an original design idea, but coffee, hot cocoa and gingerbread men to munch on for inspiration will be provided.

The completed houses will be judged by Santa and Sue Heckman, owner of Prudence McCabe Confections, and the winner will receive a $25 gift card to Miss Angel’s Heavenly Pies or Hillbilly Gluten-Free Bake Shop.

“You can take your creation home when done, or leave in the shop to be sold for the charity of your choice,” said Shur. “In the past, we have raised a lot of money with some of these.”

Christmas cookies

In its inaugural outing in 2017, Miss Angel’s Cookie Contest raised almost $400 for YVEDDI Meals on Wheels, the preferred charity of winning cookie baker Susan Lawrence. Shur is hoping to do even better this time.

“We’ve already had a lot of sign-ups,” she said on Monday, when the date was finalized for Friday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m.

This contest aims to find the best homemade Christmas cookie. Cookies are judged on appearance, taste, and uniqueness, according to Shur, who said it doesn’t matter if you use “your own recipe, your mother’s or one from the internet.”

Contestants should bring one to two dozen cookies and a copy of their recipe. Judges for the event will be Santa and Mary Boyles, executive director of the Shepherd’s House.

Shur insists all cookie entries be named, and the winning recipe will be placed in the dedicated cookie recipe safe begun last year for Lawrence’s “Orange You Glad I Said Ginger” cookies. The winner’s cookie recipe will be featured in Miss Angel’s Heavenly Pies for 100 days and all proceeds from their cookie sales will be donated to the charity of the winner’s choice.

“Step up and bake for your favorite charity,” urged Shur.

The winner, as chosen by Santa and Boyles, will get a $50 gift certificate to Miss Angel’s Farm, Bakery, or Ice Cream Shop. Entry fee is one non-perishable food item for the food banks, but donations are encouraged for charity. Hot chocolate and coffee with be served.

Contact Miss Angels Heavenly Pies at 336-786-1537 or message the shop’s Facebook page to secure your spot in the gingerbread house contest or to sign up for the cookie contest.

Susan Lawrence, left, won 2017’s cookie contest. She is seen here, placing her recipe for “Orange You Glad I Said Ginger” cookies in Shur’s winning recipe safe. Lawrence’s cookie recipe generated almost $400 for YVEDDI Meals on Wheels during the 100 days they were featured at Miss Angel’s Heavenly Pies. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMG_5373.jpg Susan Lawrence, left, won 2017’s cookie contest. She is seen here, placing her recipe for “Orange You Glad I Said Ginger” cookies in Shur’s winning recipe safe. Lawrence’s cookie recipe generated almost $400 for YVEDDI Meals on Wheels during the 100 days they were featured at Miss Angel’s Heavenly Pies. Bill Colvard | News file photo

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

