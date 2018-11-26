Mount Airy Police Reports

• An incident on Thanksgiving night led to a Mount Airy man’s arrest on felony assault and other charges, according to city police department reports. Dustin Travis Harris, 30, of 178 Fairview Drive, was taken into custody at the residence of his mother on Garden Terrace, a street located off Newsome Street.

Harris is accused of assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury; simple assault; and assault on a female, with other details not listed. He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond and slated for a March 21 appearance in District Court.

• Eric Todd Lynch, 51, of 142 Dunaway Lane, Pilot Mountain, was arrested Friday at Walmart, where he was charged with larceny and also found to be the subject of an order for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been issued on Nov. 19 in New Hanover County. Lynch was jailed under a $1,000 secured bond and is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Jan. 24.

• Jennifer Michelle Walker, 24, of 111 Hattie Lane, Dobson, was charged with a drug felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, along with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on Nov. 2 as the result of a traffic stop on Starlite Road.

Walker was held in the county jail under a $10,000 secured bond, with the case set for the Jan. 23 District Court session.

• An unsecured window air-conditioning unit valued at $400 was discovered stolen on Nov. 1 from the residence of Donnie Lee Danley in the 1000 block of North Main Street.