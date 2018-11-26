City Christmas tree to be lit Thursday

Tom Joyce | The News Santa prepares to greet children during last year’s tree-lighting program in Mount Airy. -

Special music and an appearance by Santa Claus will be among the highlights of an annual program Thursday night in which Mount Airy’s official Christmas tree is lit for the season.

The 23rd-annual gathering is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on the front lawn of the Municipal Building on South Main Street. Hundreds of people typically fill the grounds to witness the lighting of a white ash tree there.

“It is truly a community event,” said city Grounds and Maintenance Supervisor Michella Huff, who coordinates the event as part of her work with the Mount Airy Appearance Commission that sponsors the tree-lighting program.

People from all walks of life are drawn to the site.

“It kicks off the Christmas season for them,” Huff added Monday of an event she said is made possible through a “wonderful partnership” of all those involved.

The program builds up to the flipping of a switch to light the tree, an honorary function that will be performed this year by members of the city grounds and maintenance staff at the urging of the appearance group.

That won’t be the only highlight of the event, which will include holiday music by two different groups, the Greyhound Sounds from North Surry High School and MAUI (Mount Airy Ukulele Invasion).

The Greyhound Sounds is a choral group containing about 30 students who must audition for spots with the ensemble that has captured superior ratings at various competitions under the direction of Sarah McCraw.

“We are excited to have them for the first time,” Huff said of the Greyhound Sounds, which is scheduled to perform four songs Thursday night.

She also spoke highly of MAUI, led by George Smith, a unique rock orchestra group built around ukuleles which has members of all ages, who will play three songs.

Kelly Epperson, a local radio personality, is to serve as emcee for the tree-lighting program that also will include special remarks by Mayor David Rowe.

Another attraction for Thursday’s gathering is an annual appearance by Santa, who has arrived on the scene in unique ways each year, including a Mayberry replica squad car in 2017, and will be transported in a city fire truck Thursday.

“He will have candy for all the children,” Huff said.

The Beacons group of First Presbyterian Church is scheduled to provide free hot chocolate, another tradition of the tree-lighting event.

Huff said a local business owned by Dwayne Carter, Carter Utility Tree Service, will provide a bucket truck and personnel to work on the lights ahead of the Thursday night gathering to help ensure its success.

