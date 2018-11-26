Horne Creek Christmas programs planned

Submitted photo Singing, along with organ music, will be part of the program at Horne Creek Living Historical Farm Dec. 6 and Dec. 7 - Submitted photo A typical country meal that would have been part of a holiday celebration around 1900 will be served at Horne Creek Living Historical Farm. -

Horne Creek Living Historical Farm, located in Pinnacle, will recreate the warmth of a 1900s era Christmas, as the Hauser family and their neighbors would have experienced it, Thursday, Dec. 6, and Friday, Dec. 7.

The farmhouse, lit by the glow of light from the home’s oil lamps and fireplaces, will be simply decorated and showcase a variety of holiday activities, including, caroling in the parlor accompanied by organ music, readings of period Christmas stories and information on Christmas customs, as well as a make-and-take craft. A hearty country meal will conclude the evening.

Because these programs include a meal, reservations are required to attend. Tickets must be acquired in advance, so contact the site now to purchase them. Tickets are $22.50 each, plus 7 percent sales tax. Program times are 5:30 – 7 p.m. and 7 – 8:30 p.m. each evening. This program is not recommended for children younger than 11 years of age.

A Child’s Christmas on the Farm will be held specifically for children on Saturday, Dec. 1. Program times are 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Ticket cost is $15, plus 7 percent sales tax, per child. Activities will include caroling, making a craft item, and enjoying a Christmas story from the time period. The program will conclude with refreshments. This particular program is for children, not adults.

Call 336-325-2298 to make reservations for any of the site’s Christmas programs. Spaces are limited. No walk-ins on Dec. 1, 6 or 7 will be accepted.

Horne Creek can be reached Tuesday-Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. For more information or to make reservations, call 336-325-2298.

Horne Creek Living Historical Farm is located at 308 Horne Creek Farm Road in Pinnacle. The site is operated by the North Carolina Division of State Historic Sites and Properties within the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.