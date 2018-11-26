Arts council offers bevy of holiday activities

Submitted photo These two, whose identities were not provided, enjoy working on a Gingerbread House. - Submitted photo There was a packed house at last year’s Gingerbread House building workshop. -

Several arts offerings are on tap over the next month from the Surry Arts Council.

“We have some classics but we also have some new things that we’re really excited about,” says Antonia Cawley, director of operations. From painting classes to crafts to concerts, Cawley said, “We hope that there is something for everyone.”

Holiday-related events kick off with Santa’s Red Truck Painting Class on Saturday, Dec. 1, at 6:30 p.m. in the Surry Arts Council Photo Gallery.

“We did the painting for Brews & Brushes and it sold out, so we’ve added another one,” said Madeline Chitty, artistic and visual arts director. All materials and step-by-step instructions are included in the $30 cost.

“You do not have to have any experience to paint. I hope anyone who is hesitant will give it a try – I think they’ll love it,” Chitty said.

The annual “Nutcracker” performance at the Andy Griffith Playhouse on Sunday, Dec. 3, is sold out. However, more than 750 students are scheduled to see school performances on Monday, Dec. 4.

The annual Gingercookie House Workshop is Friday, Dec. 7, at 3:30 p.m. at the Andy Griffith Museum Theatre on the lower level of the Andy Griffith Museum. For $5, each participant gets a house, icing, and a variety of candies.

“The rest is up to them,” said Cawley. “It’s a lot of fun to see how they all turn out.” Cawley notes that while young children make up the majority of the crowd, often older siblings or even adults can’t help but give it a try while they are there.

Cameron Kent’s “Welcome to Virginia” shows at the Andy Griffith Playhouse on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 8-9, at 3 p.m., and Monday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. The original musical tells the story of brash billionaire Frank Loudman, who finds himself trapped at an interstate rest area. The motley crew of cold-weather captives share their feelings about the holidays, and through heartfelt and hilarious revelations, Frank begins to reconnect with the true meaning of Christmas. Tickets are $15.

The Surry Arts Holiday Revue is Friday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. at the Andy Griffith Playhouse.

“This is a community chorus,” explained Shelby Coleman, director of artistic and educational programs. “Different ages, different backgrounds, different tastes – but when they come together it’s really something special. We’ve been rehearsing for months and I’m so excited for everyone to see the show.”

This holiday concert features selections from musicals such as “A Christmas Story,” “White Christmas,” and “Holiday Inn” as well as classic holiday songs. Tickets are $6.

“’Twas the Night Before Christmas” performed by the Virginia Repertory Theatre is Saturday, Dec. 15, at 2 and 4 p.m. At turns heartwarming and hilarious, this musical is complete with a jolly Santa, reindeer on the roof, moonlight on the snow, Ma and Pa in their caps, and sugerplums dancing in the dreams of children.

“This is one of Virginia Repertory’s most popular shows,” Cawley said “We’re so excited to bring it to Mount Airy.” Tickets are $10, $6 for ages 12 and younger.

Cane Mill Road will be featured at the Earle on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. They are an up and coming bluegrass band that was nominated for the International Bluegrass Music Association Momentum Award and they were recently announced as a 2019 Merlefest participant. Tickets are $12.

Brews & Brushes paints a Silent Night angel on Thursday, Dec. 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Thirsty Souls Community Brewing. Food and beverages are available for purchase, the $30 covers all materials and step-by-step instruction.

Christmas with the Embers featuring Craig Woolard is Thursday, Dec. 20, at 7:30 p.m. at the Andy Griffith Playhouse. “The Embers always put on a great show with holiday classics,” said Cawley. “It usually sells out – but we still have some tickets, so people should get them now.”

Betty Lynn will make her holiday visit to the Andy Griffith Museum on Friday, Dec. 21, from 1-3 p.m. The museum and gift shop will be open every day during the holidays except Christmas Day.

The month of December, the Historic Earle Theatre is showing a selection of holiday movies. Tickets are $7. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” kicks it off, opening at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7. This classic tells of how the Griswald family’s plans for a big family Christmas turn into a big disaster. Rated PG-13. Additional show times are Saturday, Dec. 8, at 4 and 7 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 9, at 4 and 7 p.m.; Monday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m.; and Wednesday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m.

“A Christmas Story,” rated PG, takes place in the 1940s, when a young boy named Ralphie attempts to convince his parents, his teacher, and Santa that a Red Ryder BB gun is the perfect Christmas gift. Show times are Friday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 16, at 4 and 7 p.m.; Monday, Dec. 17, at 4 and 7 p.m.; and Wednesday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m.

The latest adaptation of “The Grinch,” rated PG, begins on Friday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m. and additional shows are Saturday, Dec. 22, at 4 and 7 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 23, at 4 and 7 p.m.; and Wednesday, Dec. 26, at 7 p.m. Other holiday releases scheduled include “A Star is Born.” For more information call 336-786-2222.

December’s Free Movie is “The Polar Express,” rated G, and it shows Wednesday, Dec. 12, and Wednesday, Dec. 19, at 4 p.m. each day It’s the story of a young boy who embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express, while learning about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas. More than 600 students will see the movie during school hours.

“Breaking Up Christmas,” an old-time area holiday tradition, will be celebrated with old-time music and dancing featuring The New Smokey Valley Boys at the Historic Earle Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 29 at 7:30 p.m. and again on Saturday, Jan. 5. Admission is $7 or a Surry Arts Council annual pass.

For additional information on holiday events, contact Antonia Cawley at 336-786-7998 or antonia@surryarts.org. Tickets and registrations may be purchased online (www.surryarts.org) or by phone, 336-786-7998.