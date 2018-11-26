SCC nursing students, faculty, attend conference

Surry Community College nursing students and faculty attended the North Carolina Nurses Association’s 111th Annual Convention in Concord earlier this. Pictured at the conference are, from left, front row, Instructors Ann Scott, Dena Shore, Sandra Nillson, Jade Tate, and Lory Puckett; second row, McKenzie Haynes, Salenna Call, and Brittany Lawson; third row, Shana Jarvis, Lorena Osorio, Hanna Childs, and Melissa Presley; fourth row, Kaley White, Brittany King, Lauren Pilley, and Alanna Chinn-Burrell; fifth row, Mariah McComb, and Kellie Bondurant; and back row, Nathan Crowson, Devan Southern, McKenzie Wood and Katie Hicks. -

Seventeen Surry Community College nursing students and five of their instructors attended the North Carolina Nurses Association’s 111th Annual Convention earlier this autumn at Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Concord Golf Resort & Spa in Concord.

The event showcased education, networking, advocacy, opportunities for networking, professional development, and impacting issues that shape the nursing profession. Breakout sessions included offerings on the opioid epidemic, the future of nursing, and opportunities for nursing. The students also attended a large networking central with representatives from bachelors, master and doctoral nursing program representatives as well as potential employers.

The attending nursing faculty included Ann Scott of King, Dena Shore of Yadkinville, Sandra Nillson of Tobaccoville, Jade Tate of Elkin, and Lory Puckett of Mountain Park. Students taking NUR 211 and attending the convention included: Kellie Bondurant, Hannah Childs, Kaitlyn Hicks, and Mellissa Presley of Mount Airy. They were joined by Lorena Osorio of Dobson; Saleena Call and Taylor Wood of North Wilkesboro; Alanna Chinn-Burrell of Olin; Nathan Crowson of Pilot Mountain; McKenzie Haynes of Jonesville; Mairah Hughes McComb and Lauren Pilley of Winston-Salem; Shana Jarvis of Glade Valley; Brittney King and Kaley White of Elkin; Devan Southern of Pinnacle; and Brittney Lawson of Ararat, Virginia.

Students are currently registering for spring classes at Surry Community College. The deadline to register is Dec. 21.