Job seeking classes offered

Surry Community Offering Free Workshops to Assist Unemployed and Underemployed

Surry Community College will be offering the following free workshops for unemployed and underemployed workers in December. No advance registration is required.

In Transition will be offered Tuesday, Dec. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Goodwill Career Connections, 1457 N. Bridge St., Elkin and on the same day from 1-3 p.m. at the NCWorks Career Center, 541 West Pine Street, Mount Airy.

This class is an overview of seeking employment in today’s job market and focuses on topics for job seekers who have lost a long-term job, considering a career change, re-entering the workforce after an absence, or looking for that first job. Learn to use NCWorks to discover types of jobs that interest you along with training opportunities, search and apply for jobs, and create a resume. This workshop includes tips for the application process, interviews and more.

An Employability Lab will be open for job seekers at the Goodwill Career Connections in Elkin.Tuesday, Dec.4 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Employability specialists will be available in the computer lab to help students register and use NCWorks to create a resume and cover letter as well as apply for jobs.

For information about any of the human resources development workshops, contact Forrest Lineberry at 336-386-3244 or lineberryf@surry.edu.