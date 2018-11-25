Specialty farmers change niche to education

Bill Colvard | The News Bill and Margie Imus spoke to Mount Airy Rotary on Tuesday. - Bill Colvard | The News Alex Barsony shows off a crawfish she found at Minglewood Farm and Nature Preserve a few years back. - Bill Colvard | The News A class from Shoals Elementary School visited Minglewood Farm and Nature Preserve a few years ago. -

Bill and Margie Imus made a presentation at Mount Airy Rotary Club Tuesday, explaining how their farm helps to educate children and why the two local school system not partnering with them should.

The Imus’s farm, Minglewood Farm and Nature Preserve, is a 65-acre farm in Westfield, or as Bill Imus says, “thrown up in the Northeast corner of the county.”

A few years ago, the farm made the transition from being a three-season market farm selling locally grown produce and flowers to restaurants, florists and consumers at farmer’s markets to a not-for-profit educational institution.

“We are an outdoor learning center, a preserve for teachers to bring kids to learn,” said Margie Imus, adding that they also go to classrooms and work with kids where they are, sometimes going out on the school grounds or onto nearby greenways.

Imus said that the couple had raised their children in Surry County, bringing them up through the county school system, and back when their children were students and the farm was still a niche farm selling to restaurants, she would go and talk to students in their children’s classes about Asian greens (which were a hot commodity in Winston-Salem restaurants at the time, but not yet widely available in supermarkets) or about edible flowers.

“I loved sharing knowledge with those kids,” she said. “Kids still come up to us and tell us we told them about Asian greens or that some flowers are edible.”

Those experiences convinced the Imus’s to shift their focus to an educational one. They now have relationships with Surry County and Forsyth County schools, Surry Community College, Summit School and the Montessori school in Winston-Salem as well as the Boys and Girls Club of Winston-Salem.

“I really want to get in to Mount Airy City Schools and Millennium Charter Academy,” said Imus.

Education professionals from Wake Forest University and Forsyth Tech have helped them craft lessons that tie directly to all parts of the school curriculum, science, math, language arts, as well as science.

“It really is limitless,” said Bill Imus. “When you take the kids out beyond the four walls of the school, the lessons are sticky. The children have better motivation, better attitudes and better behavior. After a few hours, they are different people. The kids come alive. It’s something they’re not getting in their childhood.”

Niche Farms

“Tobacco was so good to this county for a very long time,” said Bill Imus. “But Surry still has all this farmland.”

Imus said that when he was growing for hotels and restaurants, it was easy to grow what they wanted. “You don’t need large expanses of land to be a market farmer,” he added. “It’s possible to farm small acreages.” (Only 10 of Minglewood’s 65 acres is under cultivation. The rest is a wild nature preserve.)

“California is having all kinds of problems right now, and their monopoly is being broken apart. There is a real opportunity on the East Coast right now, and North Carolina is ideally situated, both with climate and location, to take advantage of that.”

Bill and Margie Imus shared more stories and more photos which led to more stories until Bill Imus said, “Margie, we need to wind this thing up.”

“This is what we’re about,” concluded Margie Imus, before asking the Rotary members for their support. “We need bathrooms,” she added, noting that 40 kids lined up for the restroom on trips to the farm is not ideal.

