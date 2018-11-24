Surry County Sheriff’s Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following incident reports:

• Daniel Galyean, of Dobson, reported a theft at a junkyard at Allen’s Garage Nov. 1. Galyean said a 1998 Jeep Cherokee was in the junkyard off Zephyr Road, Elkin, when someone removed the four wheels and tires. The 15-inch chrome wheels and tires were valued at $800.

• Ronnie Danley, of Dobson, reported a break-in at a residence on Shady Circle Lane, Dobson, on Nov. 2. He said between Oct. 29 and Nov. 2 someone broke into the residence and stole lighting fixtures and copper wiring out of the walls. The report lists $6,000 in damages to walls, insulation and an AC unit during the theft.

• Charles Murray III, of Rosewood Drive, Mount Airy, reported a larceny on Nov. 2. He said between 9:30-10 p.m. someone stole several tools including a Dewalt impact driver ($300), Dewalt drill ($150), Dewalt charger/radio ($200) and three Dewalt rechargeable batteries ($100). Also listed as taken was $400 in cash.

• Lee Collins, of Branch Drive, Dobson, reported property damage on Nov. 3. He said between midnight and 3:30 a.m. someone broke three white-frosted globes ($60).

• Vincent Meza, of Lowgap, reported a stolen truck Nov. 3. He said that between 11 p.m. the night before and 11 a.m. that day, the 1997 Chevy Silverado was parked on Apple Drive in Mount Airy. According to the report, the truck was later found by authorities, but no details were given about that.

• Bernetta Simmons and Porshia Hariston, of Old Brintle Street, Mount Airy, reported theft from a vehicle Nov. 3. The women said sometime between Halloween night and 8 a.m. Nov. 1 someone entered a vehicle and stole a Smith and Wessen .38-caliber pistol, a Nighthawk taser ($150), Apple iPhone ($150), Samsung Note ($400), UBL wireless headphones ($100) and $40 in cash.

• Keith Moser, of Fireside Lane, Mount Airy, reported theft from a truck Nov. 4. He said the Ford F150 was parked at the residence between 8 p.m. the night before and 8:45 a.m. when he discovered several items missing including three pairs of Oakley sunglasses valued at $115, $125 and $160 each; a pulse oxygen meter ($100); and $12 in cash.

• Tonya Hill, of Jim Hill Road, Pilot Mountain, reported property damage Nov. 4. She said between Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. and 10:30 a.m. that day, someone scratched her Toyota Corolla, doing $200 in damage.

• Jacob Marshall, of King, reported Nov. 9 that he was assaulted and carjacked between 5-5:30 a.m. Marshall, listed as unemployed, said he was near the intersection of U.S. 601 and Scott Bunker Road (which is just north of Sheetz) when someone struck him and stole his 2004 Chevy Colorado ($6,000).

• Christopher Mash, of Next Door Trail, Mount Airy, reported a break-in on Nov. 9. He said between 9 p.m. the night before and 8 a.m. that day, someone broke off a lock on his outbuilding to steal several Porter-Cable tools. These included an impact drill ($80), 20V drill ($50), circular saw ($50), reciprocating saw ($80), and 20V flashlight ($30).

• Jason Davis, of Melton Expediters, reported theft of fuel on Nov. 9. He said between 10-10:35 p.m. that night someone took 30 gallons of diesel (more than $100 in value) from a tank at the location on Abner Lane, Mount Airy.

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

