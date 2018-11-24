Small Biz Saturday goes on, parade does not

Bill Colvard | The News Santa and Mrs. Claus wave at passersby in front of Mayberry Bark and Meow. - Bill Colvard | The News Bear Creek Gifts was doing a good business on Small Business Saturday. - Bill Colvard | The News Many downtown stores sported co-ordinated Small Business Saturday signage and messaging. - Bill Colvard | The News Justyn Kissam and a group of children make sock snowmen at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, giving parents a chance to shop while the kids play. - - Bill Colvard | The News Mrs. Claus rests her weary bones among Mayberry Bark and Meow’s six in-store decorated Christmas trees. - -

Would the interest hold on Small Business Saturday without its big draw, the Christmas parade, starting off the day?

That was the question on several downtown merchant’s minds Saturday morning after the annual parade was canceled due to a forecast of heavy rain, and Small Business Saturday, a national event that couldn’t be postponed, went on without it.

“I’m glad we called it off. It’s been a good day so far,” said Gail Hiatt, owner of Mt. Airy Tractor Co. Toyland, a little after noon. “We were really swamped earlier and sold a lot of stuff today, thank the Lord.”

Hiatt noted that she’d had a lot of customers from out of town, and laughed as she added, “They seem to have all the money.”

“We’ve had a pretty good turnout,” said Jennie Lowry at Olde Mill Music. “We got a little bit of a late start because of the weather, but it’s been good.”

Lowry said her customers had also included a lot of folks from out of town, some visiting relatives, some in town for anniversaries or stopping off on their way home from somewhere else.

“We’ve had a nice mix of folks in here, some to Christmas shop and others for regular Saturday stuff, and we had a really busy day downtown yesterday.”

Lowry couldn’t explain why Black Friday, usually a busy day for big-box stores, had been so good for the downtown merchants, but Jerry Caudle, a co-owner of Bear Creek Gifts, agreed that it had been.

“Yesterday was crazy,” he said. “Today is a little slower than normal because of the parade, but this may turn out to be better. And we’ve still got the parade on the 15th.”

Miss Angel’s Heavenly Pies had a steady stream of customers early Saturday afternoon. One of them, Ann from Salisbury, declined to give her last name as she didn’t think it was a good idea, what with the way the world is these days, but she did say that she and her companion were in Mount Airy for the first time, passing through on the way home from Galax.

Santa and Mrs. Claus were visiting Mayberry Bark and Meow, consulting with children and pets about Christmas requests. Owners of the pet spa and hotel, Greg Bell and Jonathan Bell, were offering cookies for dogs, kids and adults as a Small Business Saturday promotion.

“Since the parade is going to be on the 15th instead of today,” said Greg Bell, “Jack Skellington and Oogie Boogie will be able to be in it. That’s an upside. Jack is getting very popular here.”

“You’ve made him popular,” laughed Jonathan Bell.

For the last several years, Jack Skellington from “The Nightmare before Christmas” has been outside the store on Halloween, waving at kids in a storm of artificial snow. This year, because of the date change, Jack will be in the Christmas parade along with Oogie Boogie.

“Next year, we’re doing ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ for Halloween,” said Bell. “We’re going to hang a ship on the side of the store. We’re already working on it.”

Mount Airy Museum of Regional History offered a craft workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. so parents could do their Small Business Saturday shopping with no kids in tow.

Justyn Kissam, director of programs and education, was showing a group of ten children how to make a snowman by stuffing a white sock with rice.

“See, it’s nice. They’re kind of malleable,” she said, squeezing one of the snowmen.

The children were busy making eyes and sashes and hats for their snowmen from the stash of trims, buttons, ribbons and furbelows Kissam had on hand for them to choose from.

“Be careful. It’s hot,” she said to one child as she applied hot glue to a pair of red glitter pom poms that were about to become eyeballs.

“Why did the squirrel cross the road?” asked 8-year-old Vincent Moore to the room at large.

“To get to the other side,” sang out his 5-year-old sister Stelling Moore, before any of the other kids had time to respond.

Stelling roared with laughter, a couple of the older kids rolled their eyes, and the hot glue continued to flow as Small Business Saturday proceeded much as it always does, parade or no parade.

And as Jerry Caudle pointed out, the parade is yet to come. On Saturday, Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. starting at Veterans Park and proceeding to Main Street.

Santa and Mrs. Claus wave at passersby in front of Mayberry Bark and Meow. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMG_4053.jpg Santa and Mrs. Claus wave at passersby in front of Mayberry Bark and Meow. Bill Colvard | The News Bear Creek Gifts was doing a good business on Small Business Saturday. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMG_4055.jpg Bear Creek Gifts was doing a good business on Small Business Saturday. Bill Colvard | The News Many downtown stores sported co-ordinated Small Business Saturday signage and messaging. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMG_4061.jpg Many downtown stores sported co-ordinated Small Business Saturday signage and messaging. Bill Colvard | The News Justyn Kissam and a group of children make sock snowmen at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, giving parents a chance to shop while the kids play. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMG_4072.jpg Justyn Kissam and a group of children make sock snowmen at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, giving parents a chance to shop while the kids play. Bill Colvard | The News Mrs. Claus rests her weary bones among Mayberry Bark and Meow’s six in-store decorated Christmas trees. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMG_4064.jpg Mrs. Claus rests her weary bones among Mayberry Bark and Meow’s six in-store decorated Christmas trees. Bill Colvard | The News

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.