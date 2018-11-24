Event offers glimpse into Columbia, Slovakia

A program to be held at Surry Community College is aimed at allowing participants to know what it might be like travel to Colombia and Slovakia without leaving Surry County.

The Passport Event, hosted by Scholars of Global Distinction at Surry Community College, will take place Wednesday, Nov. 28 in the Auditorium (A-121) on the Dobson campus at 12:30 p.m.

Maria Luisa Saldarriaga Osorio, college reference librarian, will make a presentation on her country of birth, Colombia, and then at 2 p.m., Dr. Maria Kriska, biology instructor at the school, will make a presentation on her country of birth, Slovakia.

The Scholars of Global Distinction is a new program open to all students. Scholars complete 15 credits of globally intensive courses, attend eight “passport” events, complete an immersion program, and deliver a capstone presentation. Participation in the program fosters increased global awareness and skills to compete in globally diverse world.

For more information about the event or Scholars of Global Distinction, contact Sarah Wright at wrights@surry.edu or 336-386-3439.