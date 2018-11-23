Cattle – from the grassy knoll

Bill Colvard | The News Dustin Rogers has a chat with Moonpie, a cow he purchased in Nebraska when she was three months old. - Bill Colvard | The News Dustin Rogers with some of his breeding cows, which he refers to affectionately as “the girls.” The stick he is holding is used to measure the height of grass in a pasture, just as a dipstick measures the oil in a car’s engine. When the grass gets to a certain point on the stick, Rogers moves the cattle to another pasture. -

Turner Mountain Plantation recently became the first farm in Surry County to receive two certifications from nonprofit organization A Greener World.

Turner Mountain Plantation is located in White Plains and named for the road on which it is located and the 1,590-foot elevation east of Old U.S. 601. Dustin and Britni Rogers own and operate the farm together, using sustainable agriculture methods to raise beef cattle certified by A Greener World (AGW) as Certified Animal Welfare Approved and Certified Grassfed.

Dustin Rogers is a self-proclaimed cattle man, working with cattle since he was a child and having cattle of his own since he was 15, but says without his wife Britni, none of it would be possible. For example, he said, his wife delivered a calf, pulling it out by herself earlier this year while he was in Australia on business, or as he says, “working my day job,” related to his career as an auctioneer.

Rogers raises registered Simmental and SimAngus (Simmental and Red Angus cross) and one of his breeding aims is cows that can deliver their calves unaided, but occasionally, human assistance is needed, as Britni Rogers discovered while her husband was on the other side of the world.

The breeds are well suited to pasture-based management and known for their high-quality meat, but Rogers was searching for additional ways to set his cattle and his farm apart, to provide extra value and to increase profitability, when he decided to pursue certification. He said his research led him to conclude that a certification of animal welfare is the thing that most favorably influences consumers — more so than even certified organic — and that A Greener World was the certification he should shoot for.

Consumer Reports acknowledges Certified Animal Welfare Approved by A Greener World (AGW) as the only “highly meaningful” label for farm animal welfare, outdoor access and sustainability, according to a release from AGW.

The Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW label lets consumers know animals are raised outdoors on pasture or range in accordance with the highest animal welfare standards in the U.S. and Canada, using sustainable agriculture methods on an independent farm. Certified Grassfed by AGW is an optional, additional accreditation that insures farmers and ranchers follow a 100-percent grassfed feeding protocol.

While researching possible certification, Rogers discovered that he was already doing everything necessary to secure the animal welfare certification, and the only thing that kept him from the grassfed certification was that he occasionally used a handful of grain as an enticement to the cattle to make moving them easier. So he stopped doing that.

The farm passed the certification process on the first try, something that doesn’t usually happen, Rogers said the auditor from AGW told him. Turner Mountain Plantation will be subject to annual audits going forward to maintain the certification.

Now that he no longer uses grain as a treat, Rogers has only to go out in the pasture where a dozen breeding cows are foraging and yell out, “Girls! Come here, girls!” a couple of times and 12 cows saunter up the hill to see what he wants. There are 12 breeding cows on the farm just now, but a few have recently been sold. Rogers averages 30 head of cattle year round, and except for buying and selling breeding stock, the cattle spend their entire lives on his farm, from birth to market. The beef is processed at M.L. Mitchell and Sons in Walnut Cove and is marketed under the Turner Mountain Plantation label.

Rogers says his goal is to have 50 head of cattle in production, but then laughs and says, “If I could handle 50, I’d want 100.”

As the cattle live on what they forage from his pastures, supplemented only by hay grown in his hay fields when necessary, Rogers has to move the cattle often as one pasture is eaten clean by the cattle and another unused pasture has grown out to where there is plenty.

Rogers concedes that this method requires more land to raise cattle, but reduces input costs, as there is no need to purchase grain. Rogers and his wife own two farms, lease additional pasture from nearby farms, and are on the lookout for other farmers to partner with.

The land on which his cows are currently pastured is part of the Kallum Farm, and Rogers secured a lease on the land after casually speaking to the owner at a gas station.

“I talked with a restaurant about working with them and learned that at my current level of production, I could handle about a week of their business,” Rogers laughed. “Now, I’ve got to work on the other 51 weeks, but meanwhile, we’re selling 100 percent of our supply by word of mouth or on our Facebook page.”

For more information, visit the farm’s Facebook page or turnermountainplantation.wordpress.com. Contact Dustin Rogers at turnermountainplantation@gmail.com or 336-409-5498.

First Surry farm to be certified by AGW

