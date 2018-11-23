Pine Ridge fire a total loss

Two persons were displaced by fire when a single-wide mobile home burned on Cross Park Lane on Friday morning.

The home, located near White Pines Country Club Road, was a total loss, according to Surry County emergency services director John Shelton.

Surry County fire marshals Jimmy Ashburn and Jason Burkholder were on the scene, but Shelton’s office had not been advised of the cause of the fire as of late Friday morning.

Franklin Volunteer Fire Department was the primary department fighting the fire, assisted by Pine Ridge Fire Department, Four Way Fire Department and Cana, Virginia, Fire Department.

The Red Cross was also on the scene to assist the displaced victims of the fire.