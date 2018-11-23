November 23, 2018 mtairynews News, Top Stories 0
Predictions of heavy rain has grinched up the traditional opening of the Mount Airy Christmas season. The parade usually held the Saturday after Thanksgiving has been rescheduled for Dec. 15.

“Rain is in the forecast, and we’re trying to make the best of the situation,” said Jennie Lowry, one of the organizers of the event which is sponsored by the Downtown Business Association. “I’ve spoken with Veterans Park and other folks involved, and it was possible to reschedule it, so we did.”

The other big event scheduled for Saturday, Small Business Saturday, will go on as planned, albeit without the parade to kick it off.

“While rain may put a damper on the festivities, people still want to support small businesses in their local community,” said Lowry, adding that the concept of Small Business Saturday is not just an event, but a mindset that can be used all year.

Citing a small business impact study, Lowry said that of every dollar spent in a locally owned business, 67 cents stays in the local community. Forty-four of that 67 cents goes into that business, and the other 23 cents is re-invested into other local businesses.

“When someone spends money in my store, I might spend some of that to go to see a movie at the Earle,” Lowry said, as an example of the ripple effect of spending locally.

“I like to think that by spending locally, you are impacting the lives of the people where you live, where you work and where you go to church.”

Christmas revenue is important to retailers, said Lowry. “We depend on this time of year to keep us in business, but online shopping has diminished that. Small Business Saturday is one way to remind people of the importance and value of supporting small businesses.

“A lot of individual stores will have special offers and other incentives for shopping, so it’s still worth coming downtown even without the parade. I’ve noticed a lot of people who are in town visiting their families during Thanksgiving come in and shop in our stores. It’s a time when there are a lot of people in town and the merchants look forward to seeing them.”

A season for giving

“A Season for Giving” will be the theme for Mount Airy’s Christmas parade when it happens on Dec. 15. The parade will begin at 9 a.m. at Veterans Park and proceed to Main Street following the usual route.

Chad Tucker of Fox 8 Television will be the grand marshal. He is one of the people Lowry was desperately juggling in the melee of rescheduling the parade.

“But I am happy that Chad and his children will be able to be here on the 15th,” said Lowry. “He’s been at Fox 8 since 2002 and does a lot of local features, so a lot of people here are familiar with him. Maybe by rescheduling, more people can attend the parade.”

