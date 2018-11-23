Early College students compete

Submitted photo Surry Early College students who won the recent talent show there are, from left, Polly Kreh, who finished first, Cierra Bullins, who was second, and Vilma Huerta, who took third place. -

The Surry Early College Student Council recently held its annual talent show, with eight students participating.

The students performed with talents ranging from singing, to playing instruments and even gymnastics.

Polly Kreh won first place in the show. She played the piano and sang “Cecilia and the Satellite” by Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness.

Cierra Bullins took second. She played the guitar and sang “Build Me Up Buttercup” by The Foundations

Vilma Huerta finished third, performing a gymnastics routine