Red Cross battling urgent blood shortage

This message on the side of a Red Cross vehicle highlights the need for donations. -

Local Red Cross officials are hoping the caring nature of the holidays will lead to people rolling up their sleeves to give blood at upcoming drives and helping to alleviate a shortage.

“We currently have an urgent need for blood,” summed-up Lynn Wilkes of the Carolinas Blood Services Region of the American Red Cross in Winston-Salem, which coordinates donations in Surry County.

During September and October, the Red Cross collected 21,000-plus fewer blood and platelet donations than what hospitals needed.

This shortage coincided with hurricanes Florence and Michael, combined with fewer blood drives occurring during the two-month period, Red Cross officials explained in identifying the key contributing factors behind the present situation.

As a result, thousands of blood and platelet donations went uncollected.

This has left the Red Cross mounting efforts to compensate for that by scheduling a number of blood drives in December, January and February, which officials say are needed to help stop the shortage from continuing throughout the winter.

This includes an additional 4,300 blood drives nationally – and 100 in the Carolinas Region, including more than 20 in Surry County to be hosted at locations such as churches, businesses and schools.

Donations often decline during the winter holiday period when many groups postpone blood drives and regular donors are busy with seasonal activities and travel. Severe winter weather also can cause blood drive cancellations, contributing to fewer donations than needed.

All blood types are sought, especially type O, along with platelet donors.

Typically, individuals who are 17 years old (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health can be eligible to give blood.

Donors can make an appointment to give at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming collections

Wilkes provided this schedule for the drives in Surry County:

• Sunday, 2 to 6:30 p.m., at Piney Grove Baptist Church, 278 Piney Grove Church Road, Mount Airy;

• Monday, noon to 4:30 p.m., Pilot Mountain First United Methodist Church, 210 Marion St.;

• Nov. 29, 12:30 to 5 p.m., CK Technologies, 710 Piedmont Triad West Drive, Mount Airy;

• Dec. 2, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Creekside Cinemas, 605 E. Bluemont Road, Mount Airy;

• Dec. 2, noon to 4:30 p.m., Westfield Volunteer Fire Department, 3386 Old Westfield Road, Pilot Mountain;

• Dec. 3, 1:30 to 6 p.m., Surry American Red Cross building, 844 Westlake Drive, Mount Airy;

• Dec. 5, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson;

• Dec. 6, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 13 Bones, 502 S. Andy Griffith Parkway, Mount Airy;

• Dec. 9, 12:30 to 5 p.m., Bannertown Baptist Church, 1834 Westfield Road, Mount Airy;

• Dec. 10, 1 to 5:30 p.m., Chick-fil-A, 2007 Rockford St., Mount Airy;

• Dec. 12, 2 to 6:30 p.m., Meadowview Middle School, 1282 McKinney Road, Mount Airy;

• Dec. 13, 2 to 6:30 p.m., Mount Airy Middle School, 249 Hamburg St.;

• Dec. 14, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Elkin High School, 334 Elk Spur St.;

• Dec. 17, 1:30 to 6 p.m., Elkin Rescue Squad, 946 N. Bridge St.;

• Dec. 18, 2 to 6:30 p.m., Mount Pilot Drug, 119 W. Main St., Pilot Mountain;

• Dec. 19, 2:30 to 7 p.m., Gentry Middle School, 1915 W. Pine St., Mount Airy;

• Dec. 21, noon to 4:30 p.m., Lowe’s Hardware, 692 S. Andy Griffith Parkway, Mount Airy;

• Dec. 22, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lowe’s Home Improvement, 429 CC Camp Road, Elkin;

• Dec. 22, noon to 4:30 p.m., Chestnut Ridge Primitive Progressive Baptist Church, 4416 Westfield Road, Mount Airy;

• Dec. 28, 2:30 to 7 p.m., Franklin Volunteer Fire Department, 2136 W. Pine St., Mount Airy;

• Dec. 28, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, 180 Parkwood Drive, Elkin;

• Dec. 30, 12:30 to 5 p.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1432 Highway 21, State Road.

This message on the side of a Red Cross vehicle highlights the need for donations. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Donate-this-2.jpg This message on the side of a Red Cross vehicle highlights the need for donations.

Drives scheduled in area to help

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.