The church offers thankful meal

Jeff Linville | The News Volunteers Sam Monk, in red, and Mason Christy, center, help folks get some to-go desserts at Thursday’s 22nd-annual community Thanksgiving feast at First Baptist Church. - Jeff Linville | The News Jeff Sebens, left, of Carroll County, Virginia, saw his son and family (Aaron, Melanie, Ava and Ezra) return for the annual dinner after driving in from Durham for the holiday. - Jeff Linville | The News Ada and Ezra Sebens enjoy their meal at First Baptist Church, especially dessert. - Jeff Linville | The News Mason Christy, right, helps needy folks get canned goods donated as part of a food drive run in conjunction with the community feast. - - Jeff Linville | The News Hailey Perry, Justina Williams and Christina Lewis greet folks just inside the door of First Baptist Church. - - Jeff Linville | The News Jen and Tom Perry volunteer their time Thursday to passing out treats. - - Jeff Linville | The News After the community came in to dine, volunteers, from left, Calvin and Delight Conner, Amber Golding, Mack Stewart and Suzanne Stewart, standing, get a chance to sample the food themselves. - - Jeff Linville | The News EvaMarie Nicholson and Tré Scott take a break during a lull in diners. - -

For the 22nd year, folks in the community pitched in to create a free Thanksgiving feast for the public to enjoy.

Hundreds of people passed through First Baptist Church between noon and 3 p.m. for the meal.

In Matthew 7:7 it says, “Ask, and it shall be given to you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you.”

The door was open at the church, and there was plenty to be sought. The “ask” part came well before.

Friends of a Brighter Community, which puts together the event each year, works hard to reach out to individuals, businesses and groups for donations for the meals, led by event organizer Daris Wilkins.

Just a few days before the event, Wilkins, in her fourth year as lead organizer, said she was worried that there might not be enough desserts to go with all the dinner fixings. By Thursday, the church was crammed with enough sweet goodies to make Willy Wonka jealous.

Last year The Turkey Lady, as Wilkins is commonly known around the city, gathered 34 turkeys for cooking along with gallons of green beans and the expected stuffing. The Turkey Lady said she had about that many turkeys cooked again this year.

She said a local grocery store, which wanted to stay anonymous, donated stuffing, cranberry sauce and chicken broth.

She added that Wayne Farms donated hairnets so all the volunteers were covered around the food.

There were a lot more volunteers this year than last year, said Wilkins (who pointed out that her 27-year-old daughter was only 5 when this event began). With the people who helped Thursday, those who volunteered the day before and all the folks who cooked things such as cookies, pies and brownies in advance, Wilkins said the total count would be close to 100 people.

It’s a community meal, so it’s wonderful to have so many from the community pitching in, she believed. She said she has been working 10-12 hours a day herself, so she never could have pulled off an event this big without all the volunteers pitching in.

Last year the church hosted more than 300 diners. Leftovers after the meal were driven over to the Davis House and Yokefellow Ministries.

This year, she said those dining in and getting to-go orders numbered 426 plates, so there wasn’t much of anything left to donate elsewhere.

There was no charge for the food, but with the church also hosting a canned food drive, a table near the entrance was overflowing with goods, with more stacked up behind the table, donated by those dining Thursday. When folks came in to dine, some people dropped off canned supplies while others accepted some to take home.

What canned goods were left in the church will be donated to a local food bank.

The food drive was an effort led by a new youth group, Christopher’s S.T.A.R. Project, last year.

Coordinator Mitchel Fonville said at the time that the group is named in honor of his brother Christopher Learnard Fonville, who died earlier in the year. Chris loved to sing and would get Fonville’s kids to sing with him, Fonville said.

Not long after Chris died, Fonville wanted a way to honor his brother so he started a group in April to help the community by giving concerts and other activities.

The kids were back and sang before the meal, then returned and sang again later, said Wilkins. Brother Billy Monk gave a prayer before the meal as usual.

By the time the feast wrapped up, hundreds of people had one more thing to be thankful for.

