Northern Hospital honors veterans

Earlier this month Northern Hospital of Surry County honored its own with a Veterans’ Day lunch celebration for staffers, volunteers, and others associated with the hospital who has or is serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Thirty-three of the hospital’s 35 veterans enjoyed a steak and chicken lunch that included employees, volunteers, physicians and members of the hospital’s Board of Trustees.

The group was welcomed by Becky Jefferson, director of Human Resources and organizer of the event. “Veterans are always close to my heart,” Jefferson — the daughter of a retired Air Force master sergeant — told those gathered for the lunch.

Chris A. Lumsden, president and CEO of the hospital, whose son-in-law is a veteran of the Army, gave the formal welcome and comments on the value of the country’s veterans.

“The service members we honored today come from all walks of life, but they all share several fundamental qualities. They possess courage, pride, determination, selflessness, and dedication to duty and integrity – all qualities needed to serve a cause larger than one’s self,” said Lumsden.

Matt Linville, vice president of employee and community relations, whose father served in the Navy, presented the history behind the POW/MIA table; a separate table from the others set to honor prisoners of war and missing comrades.

Each veteran was called to the podium and presented with a Northern Hospital special edition Challenge Coin by Lumsden.