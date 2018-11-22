Schools get funds to start projects

Jeff Linville | The News The county board recognizes EMS employee Tim Crotts for risking his life to help a patient. From left are Commissioners Gary Tilley, Van Tucker and Eddie Harris, Crotts, EMS director John Shelton, and Commissioners Larry Phillips and Larry Johnson. - Jeff Linville | The News The county board welcomed back two retirees from the sheriff’s office for recognition. Front row, from left, are Larry Jones and Rebecca Carson; back row, Commissioners Gary Tilley, Van Tucker, Eddie Harris, Larry Phillips and Larry Johnson. - Jeff Linville | The News Commissioner Larry Johnson reads a proclamation recognizing Jimmy Ashburn, right, for his efforts in assisting the state’s Hurricane Florence response work. - Jeff Linville | The News EMS workers are recognized for their efforts during Hurricane Florence. From left are Eric Southern, Kenny Hooker, William Wall, Dale Harold, Byron Issacs, Andrew Castevens, Roldolfo Galvan, Jimmy Asburn, Hope Lineberry and director John Shelton, with the board of commissioners in the back. - -

DOBSON — The county board opened its wallet this week to allow the local school districts to start preparations for next year’s projects.

Consultant Bill Powell, who prepared a massive report on the condition of the local schools four years ago, appeared before the board on Monday along with Sarah Bowen, county finance director.

Powell said in 2014 that he saw needs that would take an estimated $173 million to fulfill in the three districts and laid out a series of phases to do so.

The county is tackling some of those needs now. In addition to the Mount Airy City Schools central office — which is scheduled to be ready for entry by Christmas — the Board of Commissioners has approved other plans such as renovations at three county elementary schools, a new gym at Elkin High School and HVAC work for Mount Airy City Schools.

“All three school systems are slated to receive funds in the 2019 bond issuance,” Bowen wrote in a memo to the board.

There is a lot of prep work to be done before the projects start, so the schools are looking to get an advance on that funding so that they can enter into contracts for that work, she explained in person Monday.

This work can include soil testing, checking for asbestos, design plans and maybe getting some mobile classrooms brought in if the repair work disrupts regular classrooms, listed Powell.

Surry County Schools is requesting $165,505, Elkin City Schools $25,900 and Mount Airy $90,000, noted Bowen.

There is a certain timeline to keep in order so that the county can do the bond issuance in April as it has planned, she said, and these monies will help keep the work on pace.

As for where the money comes from, Bowen said the county has a capital improvement fund for such projects. The $281,405 can be pulled from this fund and then paid back once the bond issuance comes through.

That’s why the board created such a fund, to cover shortcomings, said Commissioner Larry Phillips.

The board has already approved these projects and the bonds, said Commissioner Van Tucker, so he said he was agreeable.

Commissioner Larry Johnson made a motion to advance the money now, and the vote was unanimous.

Retirees

The county board recognized some people who retired over the past year from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

First up was Rebecca Leigh Carson who held such jobs in her 21 years as deputy, detention officer, jailer and school resource officer until retiring in 2017.

Larry Jones actually began his career with the county as an equipment operator at the landfill in 2001 before becoming a deputy in January 2002.

Not present, but listed on the board’s consent agenda for honoring were Edward McGrady Lewis, who served for 10 years as a deputy and school resource officer, and Freddie Stanley, who worked in the office for 28 years in roles such as accounting clerk, administrative secretary and law enforcement administrative specialist.

EMS honors

John Shelton, emergency services director, and the county board recognized EMS worker Tim Crotts for risking his life to help a woman to safety.

Shelton said that Tim responded to a call and the woman he was there to treat had wandered out into the middle of the highway and lain down on the road. There were no police on the scene at that time to halt traffic, but Tim went out into the highway anyway to pull the woman to safety, he said.

A group of EMS personnel were honored for their efforts during Hurricane Florence. A previous group was recognized last month, but these workers were on duty and could not attend.

Jimmy Ashburn said he and Kenny Hooker spent a week in Butner assisting with hurricane response work. He said they worked 14 hours a day covering calls on the night shift.

According to his certificate, this also was Hooker’s fifth deployment as a prime mover mobilization of equipment to disaster sites in his career.

This was also Eric Southern’s fifth deployment as a prime mover of equipment to disaster sites. Byron Isaacs also worked in mobilization of equipment.

Andrew Casstevens, Rodolfo Galvan, Dale Harrold and William Wall spent a week cleaning vehicles coming out of flooded areas.

Harrold, part of the Surry County Hazmat team, said he spent a week outside Raleigh performing mass decontamination.

Casstevens said his group decontaminated more than 100 vehicles that week. With other states pitching in to help, he said he saw vehicles from a wide area of the Southeast.

Hope Lineberry said she is part of the Critical Incident Stress Management team. These rescue workers and emergency personnel saw some pretty horrific things during this trying time, she explained, and her team helped them deal with it. She could talk to people coming off a shift, let them debrief and defuse so they could handle the stress better and feel more capable of returning to work the next shift.

The county board recognizes EMS employee Tim Crotts for risking his life to help a patient. From left are Commissioners Gary Tilley, Van Tucker and Eddie Harris, Crotts, EMS director John Shelton, and Commissioners Larry Phillips and Larry Johnson. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMGP1639_filtered.jpg

The county board welcomed back two retirees from the sheriff's office for recognition. Front row, from left, are Larry Jones and Rebecca Carson; back row, Commissioners Gary Tilley, Van Tucker, Eddie Harris, Larry Phillips and Larry Johnson. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMGP1636_filtered.jpg

Commissioner Larry Johnson reads a proclamation recognizing Jimmy Ashburn, right, for his efforts in assisting the state's Hurricane Florence response work. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMGP1640_filtered.jpg

EMS workers are recognized for their efforts during Hurricane Florence. From left are Eric Southern, Kenny Hooker, William Wall, Dale Harold, Byron Issacs, Andrew Castevens, Roldolfo Galvan, Jimmy Asburn, Hope Lineberry and director John Shelton, with the board of commissioners in the back. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMGP1647_filtered.jpg

