Police reports

• A Mount Airy man has been charged with driving while impaired and hit and run in the wake of a motor vehicle crash, according to city police department reports. William Tyler Thomas Childress, 25, of 311 E. Elm St., was located at his home late Friday night by officers investigating the incident, for which no other details were listed.

Testing revealed Childress to have a blood-alcohol content of .21 percent, according to police records, with .08 the legal limit for operating a vehicle. He was released on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on Jan. 9.

• Credit cards were among property discovered stolen from a vehicle Friday at 715 W. Independence Blvd., the address for Lowes Foods. Three cards owned by Jamie Renee Scales of Webster Road, issued by American Express, Navy Federal and USAA, were taken along with an insurance card from an unsecured 2008 Ford Explorer.

• Davey Lee Reynolds, 55, of 3337 Shoals Road, Pinnacle, was served on Nov. 7 with an outstanding warrant for a charge of aiding and abetting larceny which had been filed in the city on Oct. 18 with no other details listed. Reynolds, who was encountered by police at a probation office on State Street and found to be the subject of the warrant, was released under a $1,000 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court next Tuesday.

• A trespassing incident that led to the theft of property worth at least $650 was reported on Nov. 3, involving someone entering a fenced area in the 600 block of Riverside Drive and stealing an electric crusher motor, two batteries and an extension cord. David Simmons of Kernersville is listed as the victim of the crime.

• Sandra Maria Osment, 28, of 3208 Wards Gap Road, was arrested on a series of drug felonies and other charges on Oct. 30 after a traffic stop in the 800 block of West Pine Street. This included three felonies in all: possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; possession of a Schedule V controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; and destruction of criminal evidence.

Osment is further accused of resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia, in addition to being served with an order for arrest for failing to appear in court. She was confined in the Surry County Jail under an $11,000 secured bond and slated for a Nov. 29 appearance in District Court.