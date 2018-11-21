City struggles with ETJ zone, water rates

J.T. Henson, a resident of South Franklin Road, requests an end to Mount Airy’s extraterritorial jurisdiction giving it zoning and other control outside the city limits during a public forum at the council’s last meeting. Fellow citizen Rawley King of Lakeview Drive criticized the ETJ and the double water rates paid by those there, which another Lakeview Drive resident, Paul W. Casstevens, also addressed. -

A recent push to eliminate the so-called ETJ zone surrounding Mount Airy and lower municipal water rates for users outside town has been stymied by a realization that neither move will be easy or uncomplicated.

Opponents of extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) — a one-mile area extending beyond the city limits in all directions where Mount Airy controls zoning and subdivision development — were loaded for bear at a meeting last Thursday night when the matter was discussed.

The same was true for supporters of cheaper water rates for customers outside Mount Airy, who must pay double compared to in-town users.

After a lengthy discussion on those matters, city officials concluded that neither move could occur with the stroke of a pen, but should be considered carefully and deliberately to avoid actions which could prove regrettable. They decided that thorough analysis was needed on both issues.

The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to have the city planning board, an advisory group to the commissioners, study the ETJ implications and come back with recommendations for ordinance or other changes.

Council members decided by consensus to have public works personnel assemble information explaining why double water rates are charged for good reason, based on the discussion.

Abuse, praise for ETJ

Before those directions were taken regarding the future of extraterritorial jurisdiction zoning and the water rates, heavy debate occurred on both items, which Commissioner Jon Cawley argued were related.

“I’m tying these two issues together because something’s got to give,” he said of the water and ETJ matters that he asked to be put on the agenda.

Cawley described the ETJ zone as something that once had purpose, as a preliminary to annexation, giving city officials control over development in areas they planned to annex so a smooth transition would result.

That is now a moot consideration due to the N.C. General Assembly outlawing forced annexation. “It seems to me without that right, the ETJ lost its value,” Cawley commented.

In the meantime, people living within the one-mile boundary — estimated at 7,000 to 8,000 — get told by Mount Airy what they can and can’t do and aren’t able to vote for those (council members) who have control, he said.

Then the municipality turns around and charges out-of-town water users double, Cawley said, which injects a quality-of-life issue into the equation.

“And there’s a problem with that and I’m not saying it’s going to be an easy fix.”

This statement proved to be prophetic as other city officials weighed in on the ETJ.

Commissioner Jim Armbrister thinks the bottom line with the special zone is that it is “just an overreach of government.”

“I can see where there was a need (for it) before, but don’t see a need at this time or the future.”

Armbrister subsequently made a motion to begin the process of eliminating the ETJ — which City Manager Barbara Jones said could be a two-year proposition including giving notice to the county under an agreement creating the zone in 2001.

However, Armbrister later withdrew his motion after comments by other board members, including Steve Yokeley, led Armbrister to agree that more study is needed.

“We represent the people that live in Mount Airy, we don’t represent the people in the ETJ,” Yokeley reminded. He said the special zone protects those in the fringe areas of town from undesirable development, along with those residing just outside the city.

“I think it goes both ways,” Yokeley said of things that might be built within the ETJ which citizens there wouldn’t like.

Yokeley also attacked the idea that folks in the extraterritorial jurisdiction area do not have any representation, based on facts presented earlier by city Planning Director Andy Goodall.

Goodall mentioned that four of the nine members of the Mount Airy Planning Board are ETJ zone residents, which gives those affected some say-so in developments that occur although they can’t vote in council elections.

In pointing out that only subdivision and zoning regulations are enforced in the ETJ area, Commissioner Dean Brown said people there “live in a free land” and some bad conditions exist as a result.

“So the ETJ is not doing what it was set up to do,” Brown said, referring to problems such as tall grass and other nuisances that the city can’t regulate there.

“That’s the fallacy with the ETJ,” said Goodall, the planning director. He indicated that along with studying ETJ areas the county might take back the planning board could explore “additional steps to help people” such as enacting nuisance or other ordinances.

Goodall said all the ETJ areas are different and must be considered accordingly.

The planning board was expected to start studying the ETJ implications soon after last week’s meeting and have findings for the commissioners in January, allowing firm recommendations within a couple of months after that.

Yokeley voted against a motion to launch that process, signaling his support for extraterritorial jurisdiction as it now exists.

Water rate discussion

A similar conclusion was reached on the water rates, after discussion highlighted the fact that key economic considerations are involved. This includes the payback needed for lines Mount Airy extended beyond its boundaries for which the city incurred massive debt.

In his opening salvo, Commissioner Cawley advocated cutting rates for outside customers to 1.50 times what in-town consumers pay, and eventually 1.25 times that rate as growth occurs.

“I don’t think they would expect it to be the same,” he said of the rate perception among those outside town.

Armbrister also criticized the present arrangement.

“I don’t see any reason for inflating the cost,” he said, implying that the city has taken advantage of people desperately needing water and is “gouging” them. “I don’t expect it to be a money-making deal.”

Further talk revealed that double rates exist for a reason.

Commissioner Shirley Brinkley said water lines were extended to some outside areas based on requests from people there who were willing to pay the higher charges as a result.

“They knew the rates would be double when they connected,” Yokeley said.

“And I think we need to consider that,” Brinkley said. “I think there’s more to this story than we’re actually talking about.”

One example cited involves a recent agreement for Mount Airy to provide water to Shay Street in the Bannertown area of the county.

Under the present double-rate structure, the city won’t recoup its investment for the lines until 35 years later. If in-city rates are applied, this would jump to more than 70 years.

Brinkley further fears that a cut for outside users could require those in town — who pay city taxes — to fork over more for water.

Public Works Director Jeff Boyles also mentioned that providing water outside the city costs more because of less population density and extra maintenance to flush unused water out of lines and ensure quality.

Boyles and other staff members are to bring information about the various out-town projects and cost arrangements to the board’s next meeting in December to help it understand what is fully involved.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

