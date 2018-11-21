Singer brings anti-bullying message to Pilot

Submitted photo Lizzie Sider has many Pilot Mountain Middle School students on their feet — and others smiling and videoing her performance — as she sings during a recent gathering at the school. - Submitted photo From left are Kelly Elliott, Jonathan Frasher, Marilyn Thomas, Lizzie Sider, Amy Harris, Jessica LeGue & Ingle Sloop posing for a picture. -

Lizzie Sider, a 20-year-old country singer, recently visited Pilot Mountain Middle School as part of her tour to spread an anti-bullying message.

Sider, who has been writing and producing music professionaly since she was 13, already has two singles that have charted on at least one tracking service based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Her 2012 release, “Butterfly,” reached No. 40 on the Music Row charts, and a year later her “I Love You That Much” song reached No. 37.

In recent years, Sider has concentrated on spreading an anti-bullying message through her “Nobody Has The Power to Ruin Your Day” tour which has reached more than 400 schools.

Recently, she was on hand at Pilot Mountain Middle School with her message.

During her time there, which was a mixture of her songs and motivational talks, she encouraged students to help prevent bullying as she recounts her own personal journey as a young student who was ridiculed and teased.