Four Granite Bears fill HOSA seats

Submitted photo Four members of the Mount Airy HOSA Club were recently selected to fill regional officer seats for the Piedmont-Triad Region. The region covers HOSA clubs in Surry County and ten other counties in the surrounding portion of North Carolina. They are, from left, Tripp Gilley, chosen as secretary; Brooksie Lawson, selected to serve as co-vice president; Darius Walker, who will be the club’s reporter; and Oshyn Bryant, serving as historian. -

Four members of the Mount Airy HOSA Club were recently selected to fill regional officer seats for the Piedmont-Triad Region. The region covers HOSA clubs in Surry County and ten other counties in the surrounding portion of North Carolina. They are, from left, Tripp Gilley, chosen as secretary; Brooksie Lawson, selected to serve as co-vice president; Darius Walker, who will be the club’s reporter’ and Oshyn Bryant, serving as historian.