Four Granite Bears fill HOSA seats

Four members of the Mount Airy HOSA Club were recently selected to fill regional officer seats for the Piedmont-Triad Region. The region covers HOSA clubs in Surry County and ten other counties in the surrounding portion of North Carolina. They are, from left, Tripp Gilley, chosen as secretary; Brooksie Lawson, selected to serve as co-vice president; Darius Walker, who will be the club’s reporter; and Oshyn Bryant, serving as historian. - Submitted photo
Four members of the Mount Airy HOSA Club were recently selected to fill regional officer seats for the Piedmont-Triad Region. The region covers HOSA clubs in Surry County and ten other counties in the surrounding portion of North Carolina. They are, from left, Tripp Gilley, chosen as secretary; Brooksie Lawson, selected to serve as co-vice president; Darius Walker, who will be the club’s reporter’ and Oshyn Bryant, serving as historian.
Four members of the Mount Airy HOSA Club were recently selected to fill regional officer seats for the Piedmont-Triad Region. The region covers HOSA clubs in Surry County and ten other counties in the surrounding portion of North Carolina. They are, from left, Tripp Gilley, chosen as secretary; Brooksie Lawson, selected to serve as co-vice president; Darius Walker, who will be the club’s reporter; and Oshyn Bryant, serving as historian.