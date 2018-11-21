Tharrington literacy night focused on autumn

Submitted photo Sammie and Maggie Wallace pose with their mother, Dawn Wallace, at the magnifying glasses science, technology, engineering, arts and math center during the recent literacy night at Tharrington Primary School. - Submitted photo Olivia Fordyce and Lila Overby show off their Native American headbands that they created using two-dimensional geometric figures. - Submitted photo Parker and Harrison Brown work together to draw the details of the inside of an acorn that they saw in the microscope. -

Students and families explored the autumn season at B.H. Tharrington Primary School’s Fall Literacy Night recently.

Eve Trotter, the school’s literacy specialist, began the night reading the book “WonderFALL.” Nora Santillan, dual language immersion coordinator, also read a Spanish book entitled Un Día Una Senora Se Trago Un Pavo, known in English as “There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Turkey.”

Afterwards, students and parents enjoyed science, technology, engineering, art, and math centers prepared and created by Trotter and teacher Kelly Johnson. Activities included observing details of various types of leaves under microscopes, to creating artwork with leaf rubbings. At the event, each student was given his/her own copy of the book to read at home.