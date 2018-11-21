Group honors Belle, other veterans

Submitted photos Retired Air Force Col. Don Belle stands with his wife Adreann beside a banner displayed during a recent event to honor his military and community service. - Submitted photos Belle is presented a plaque by Marie Nicholson, new president of the Mount Airy-Surry County Branch of the National Association of University Women. -

A recent event in Mount Airy to honor veterans included a surprise recognition for one former service member in particular.

This occurred through the efforts of the Mount Airy-Surry County Branch of the National Association of University Women (NAUW), which was formed in 2016.

The group scheduled “An Evening to Remember” earlier this month to highlight the career of a man it described as a trailblazer, distinguished veteran of the U.S. Air Force and community leader, Don Belle, a retired colonel of Mount Airy.

Only Belle did not know what would be in store when invited to the gathering at Hampton Inn on Rockford Street, where he found himself the unexpected guest of honor.

“We were afraid we were not going to be able to pull that off,” NAUW Past Charter President Cheryl “Yellow Fawn” Scott said Tuesday of keeping this a secret from Belle beforehand.

“Surprising a USAF colonel isn’t easy,” she observed.

“But he did not know and he was so surprised,” Scott added. Belle, who arrived to cheers and applause, was recognized during the event for military and humanitarian contributions to his nation, state and community.

After his decorated military service, Belle worked as Surry County’s director of veterans services for 10 years upon returning to his hometown of Mount Airy. He also has held leadership posts with local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2019 and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1021.

Belle attended the former J.J. Jones High School in Mount Airy, an all-black campus, before graduating from Mount Airy High School in 1968.

He later graduated from North Carolina A&T State University, the Air War College, the Air Command and Staff College and Squadron Officers School.

While in the Air Force for 24 years, Belle distinguished himself in a number of foreign and domestic assignments, including his unit providing security for the Space Shuttle program and its primary and alternate landing sites.

Memorable event

The recent program to recognize veterans drew a hefty turnout, according to Scott. “The room was full — it had to be about 80 people or more who showed up,” she said.

Those attending included members of Belle’s family and church, Holy Angels Catholic, along with other veterans and community members. “And everybody came together as always,” Scott said of the event that was made possible with the help of sponsors and volunteers.

Among the many accolades directed Belle’s way from those in attendance was one from the Rev. Glenard Larson, who is chaplain of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1021.

“Col. Belle helped me get benefits I deserved,” Larson said in reference to Belle’s efforts as county veterans service officer.

“I didn’t want what I didn’t deserve, and (it) made my life a lot easier for me and my wife Alice,” he said of what Belle did. “I thank God he not only helped me and my wife … but I don’t doubt thousands of others — he has touched a lot of lives on the positive side.”

“Our purpose for this event was to make sure that Col. Belle recognizes the tremendous impact he has had on veterans, widows and the community,” Scott explained on behalf of the local National Association of University Women branch.

“As numerous people shared their stories of his intervention to resolve military problems and quietly volunteering to help with everyday challenges, we realized that he was likely unaware of the gratitude felt by so many.”

“It’s unusual in one’s lifetime to be appreciated by those who love you,” Belle reacted to the event organized by the NAUW group.

In conjunction with the observance, a proclamation was prepared in Belle’s honor by Mayor David Rowe, in addition to a special letter from Larry D. Hall, secretary of the N.C. Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

“Col. Belle represents the valor, honor and integrity that exemplifies the best of America and the Great State of North Carolina,” Hall wrote.

“He answered the call of duty and defended our nation in the face of the uncertainty of the Cold War,” Hall added. “His selfless actions and personal sacrifice in service to his country illustrate the best of what it means to be a patriot, and his leadership in his community will ensure that his legacy is felt for generations to come.”

In addition to honoring Belle, all veterans attending the program received gift bags and stood as their military branch song was played. Widows received poems and gift cards went to the oldest veterans there, at age 96.

Special remarks also were offered by the local NAUW’s new president, Marie Nicholson, who spoke from the perspective of a military family.

“I am a wife of a 33-year veteran,” Nicholson shared.

“These last 23 years have helped me understand the importance of military service, and I am very proud to be associated with a group of women who also understand the sacrifices our military has made,” she added regarding the NAUW.

“These women recognized and honored a man (Belle) who not only represented himself, but countless others. I am grateful to the sisters of NAUW who remember the veterans and the widows of veterans in our community.”

Retired Air Force Col. Don Belle stands with his wife Adreann beside a banner displayed during a recent event to honor his military and community service. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_NAUW-event-1.jpg Retired Air Force Col. Don Belle stands with his wife Adreann beside a banner displayed during a recent event to honor his military and community service. Submitted photos Belle is presented a plaque by Marie Nicholson, new president of the Mount Airy-Surry County Branch of the National Association of University Women. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_NAUW-Event-2.jpg Belle is presented a plaque by Marie Nicholson, new president of the Mount Airy-Surry County Branch of the National Association of University Women. Submitted photos

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.