County thanks Tilley, Phillips

DOBSON — With the November elections finished, the Surry County Board of Commissioners honored its two members who are signing off next month.

The board recognized Commissioners Larry Phillips and Dr. Gary Tilley for their long hours of commitment and dedication to the people of Surry County.

In February of this year, Commissioner Buck Golding retired with more than nine months left in his term. To fill his spot, the board chose Tilley as the appointee; he joined the county on April 2. He lost in the spring primary in a four-way race to Mark Marion.

Phillips also was originally an appointee in September 2012 as he took the Mount Airy district seat of the late Garry Scearce. After winning an election in 2014, Phillips lost in the primary to educator Bill Goins.

In his brief seven months on the board, Dr. Tilley jumped in to help on several boards, the commissioners noted. These included the directors of Northern Hospital of Surry County, the airport authority, a housing consortium, Social Services, the Child Protection Team and the Juvenile Crime Protection Council.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve in this interim capacity,” said Tilley. “I have been awfully impressed … with the department heads, the county employees and these commissioners.”

Tilley, who once managed the finances for Surry Community College, said he thought he knew what this job entailed before he stepped in; however, he didn’t know just how much this board and the management team invests their time in this county.

Across the county, there are a lot of politics and personal bias and agendas, he noted. But in the board meeting room, he said the board cares about serving all the people to the best of its abilities.

As for the incoming commissioners, Tilley said he would be cheerleading Marion and Goins.

Chairman Eddie Harris said that Larry Phillips worked to maintain an affordable tax rate while establishing a transparent government structure — such as making county financial records accessible electronically.

Harris added that Phillips’ work on the board led to financial policies that led to rating increases from Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s. Larry helped implement a capital improvement fund to pay for future public school and general government debt, separate from the county’s operational expenditures.

Phillips believes that by nearly every measurable the county is better off now than it was six years ago.

He said he was working on his second master’s degree through Liberty University in 2012. He pulled out an index card to read off a very long title of a paper he wrote in August 2012; he explained that the paper concerned mixing Judeo-Christian values and government operations. And then the next month he was working in government himself.

Phillips said he has taken heat at times for being a pastor and a commissioner, but he said he can walk away after six years feeling that his character and principals are intact.

He said he’s traveled to the nation’s capitol a couple of times and to the state capitol so many times that he’s lost count.

He became emotional as he spoke of this county’s “unsurpassed workforce” and good people.

To his fellow board members, Phillips said that he has enjoyed every spirited debate and appreciates how the group has been civil even when they disagree.

This is a civil board, agreed Harris. “You spend so much time together, it almost becomes like a family.”

What most people don’t realize is just how much time goes into doing this job right, said Harris. It takes a huge sacrifice of time to manage the county, and these men were willing to do it, he said.

Vice Chair Van Tucker said it has been a privilege to work with them both and appreciates the time they have given. He said he is going to miss these fellows, but is also looking forward to getting to know the two new members.

Commissioner Larry Johnson said that he called Larry Phillips three years when he was wondering about running for commissioner.

Phillips and Tilley are well-educated men, Johnson said. “I’m a long ways from two master’s degrees,” he joked. “I’ve known Gary Tilley since our kids were small,” he added. He said they shared the same Mormon faith and a love of sports long before being on the board together.

After the recognitions, the board took a break to have a reception for the recipients as well as some others who were honored Monday night.

