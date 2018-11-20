Trooper car struck in pursuit

Bosze -

SILOAM — A Stokes County woman faces felony charges following a weekend pursuit with deputies that ended with a state trooper’s vehicle being struck.

According to Surry County Sheriff Jimmy Combs, his deputies were conducting a routine traffic checkpoint on NC 268 Saturday night.

When a vehicle turned around allegedly to avoid going through the checkpoint, two patrol officers followed it.

After witnessing the 2008 Honda Accord cross the center line multiple times, Combs said, the deputies attempted to stop the car. However, he said the driver of the vehicle failed to stop for lights and sirens and a pursuit followed.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to assist the sheriff’s office, with a trooper deploying stop sticks in the roadway that were successful in puncturing one of the fleeing car’s tires, according to Combs.

Soon after, with a flat tire, the Accord left the roadway and came to stop in a ditch on Greene Road, off Siloam Road, in the Siloam community.

When deputies approached the vehicle, Combs said, the driver, Heather Kathleen Bosze, 23, of 1791 Asbury Road, Westfield, refused to comply with instructions. When officers drew closer to the vehicle, officers reported that Bosze began to accelerate again, and it appeared that she was trying to get her car back onto the road.

The assisting trooper arrived on the scene as the Accord was trying to regain the roadway and blocked the path, but Bosze struck the trooper’s vehicle head on, according to Combs. At that time, deputies were able to put the vehicle into park and remove Bosze from the car and detain her.

Combs stated that when deputies ran the registration plate on the vehicle it came back as having been stolen earlier in the week from an address in Mount Airy. Deputies also reportedly located a small quantity of meth as well as drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Bosze was arrested and charged with one count each of felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, felony maintaining a drug dwelling or vehicle, felony possession of meth, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, and felony assault with a deadly weapon with a motor vehicle on a government official.

She was also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

After she was incarcerated, Bosze was also charged and served with felony larceny of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor resisting a public officer warrants. While she was in custody, officers served her with two outstanding charges from Stokes County for probation violations.

Bosze is being held at the Surry County Detention Center on an $84,000 secured bond. Her court date is set for Dec. 10 in Surry County District Court.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Bosze just received a suspended sentence last month after convictions for felony interfering with an electronic monitoring device (dated to an offense in January 2017) and breaking and entering, and larceny, dated July 26.

In 2012 she was convicted of three counts of felony larceny of bank notes and one count of felony uttering forced instruments/paper. She received a suspended sentence that was activated in 2013 when she was convicted of two counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense, felony breaking into a house of worship, two counts of receiving stolen goods and drug paraphernalia.

She served in jail from June 2013 to July 2014. Then for the suspended sentence, she served in jail from December 2015 to July 2016.

She served six month in jail last year for a conviction in Alleghany County for felony post-release revocation.

Bosze https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Heather-Bosze.jpg Bosze

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.