Woman allegedly embezzles $182,920 from college

DOBSON — A woman who was a longtime employee of Surry Community College has been charged with embezzling $182,920 from the school.

Rebecca “Becky” Money, 64, of 413 Crossroads Church Road, Dobson, is accused of taking that sum while serving as coordinator of the Surry Community College Foundation. It is a fundraising arm of the college which provides scholarships for students with financial need using donations from the public and other sources.

In the past, Money — who joined the college staff in May 1981 — had served as coordinator of marketing and public information.

Money more recently had been entrusted with financial assets of the SCC Foundation, according to a warrant for arrest filed in the case charging her with felony embezzlement of state property amounting to more than $100,000. The charge was issued by the State Bureau of Investigation through its Northwest branch in Hickory.

The warrant states that Money allegedly knowingly misapplied and converted the funds belonging to the college to her own use. This is said to have occurred during a period of more than four years, from July 1, 2014 through July 31, 2018.

Money was arrested on Oct. 29, the same day the charge was filed, and released from the Surry County Jail on that date under a $50,000 secured bond.

She was scheduled to appear in District Court in Dobson on Monday, when the case was continued. It is now set for the Feb. 13 court session.

While the matter was investigated by the SBI, M.W. Shropshire of the Surry Community College Campus Police is listed as a witness in the case.

Dr. David Shockley, the president of Surry Community College, said Tuesday afternoon that Money is no longer employed there.

She was given a notice of non-renewal of her contract last month, Shockley said.

The SCC president said he became aware of the matter through a contact from the college’s chief financial officer, Tony Martin, “informing me that he had reason to suspect there could be a problem.”

Under state law, the college was required to report this to the SBI within three days, Shockley added, which led to its probe and the charge against Money.

The college president said he could not elaborate on how the funds allegedly were misappropriated by Money.

Although her official title was coordinator of the Surry Community College Foundation, Shockley described it as an “administrative support person” for the non-profit entity.

Money’s activities in her role as coordinator of the SCC Foundation in recent years have included serving on a committee for an annual college golf tournament that netted $1 million in May 2017.

