City teacher honored at conference

Submitted photo Pictured here are, from left, Mount Airy City Schools Exceptional Children Lead Teacher Kini Brindle, Justin Mayes, Exceptional Children Teacher Sara Mayes, and Exceptional Children Coordinator Scott Dollyhite. Sara Mayes was recently honored during the statewide Exceptional Children Division’s 68th Conference held in Greensboro. -

Sarah Mayes has been recognized as the Mount Airy City Schools 2018 Exceptional Children’s Educator of Excellence during the statewide Exceptional Children Division’s 68th Conference held in Greensboro earlier this month.

“I am very blessed, honored, and thankful to be recognized as the 2018 Educator of Excellence for Mount Airy City Schools,” Mayes said. “It is very humbling to be among such an amazing group of educators from across the state who understand and emphasize with my passion to work with EC students. I have a wonderful group of hard-working students who make my job meaningful and make my career of educating a powerful platform to help them succeed in the classroom and with everyday life. “

This award is designed to recognize a teacher who has demonstrated excellence in meeting the needs of exceptional children, the city school system said in announcing her selection.

Her career started in the exceptional children’s department as a teaching assistant.

”It is in that role where she discovered a passion for working with students with exceptional needs,” the school system said in its statement. “In her eight years in education, she has taught middle school science, high school math, and exceptional children. She currently serves as an EC inclusion and resource teacher at Mount Airy High School. In her four years as an EC teacher, she has worked tirelessly to meet the needs of her students. She works with other teachers, students, and families to create a detailed plan for each child. Mrs. Mayes goes to great lengths to ensure students are set up for success by hand scheduling each student in her program and working closely with teachers to assist with students’ needs.”

In addition to her teaching duties, Mayes is the accommodations coordinator, which requires her to collaborate with Mount Airy High School administration in order to develop testing plans for statewide assessments and college entrance exams. She has also worked with her school’s staff by holding mini professional development sessions designed to increase the understanding of the challenges and barriers that her students contend with on a daily basis.

“Sara has a gift for finding ways to connect with her students and motivate them to be the best that they can be,” said Exceptional Children Coordinator Scott Dollyhite. “She genuinely cares for kids and that is evident in the strong relationships that she has developed with them. She has grown exponentially as a professional educator since joining our special education department and I am so proud to call her Mount Airy City Schools’ EC Educator of Excellence.”