East Surry JROTC dominates competition

East Surry B Team members finish a strong performance in the Litter Carry competition. - Cadets from the East Surry A, B and C teams gather afterwards for a photo with their trophies and ribbons. - East Surry’s Courtney Brown receives a ribbon from First Sergeant Ronald Montgomery for being top finisher among females in the physical fitness test. - The 13 participating Raider teams from high schools throughout the region gather after the competition for the awards ceremony. - -

The East Surry Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) program seemed to thoroughly enjoy its role as home team on Saturday as the group hosted the school’s annual Raider Challenge.

Three East Surry teams, designated A, B and C teams, were joined by 10 other Raider teams representing nine schools from across the region. Atkins High School was represented by an A and B team. Other high schools taking part included Surry Central, East Rowan, North Iredell, FT Foard, Thomasville, Wythe County, Reagan and Butler.

Teammates worked together throughout the morning, competing in a series of timed challenges. The five events included physical fitness, rope bridge, litter carry, a five-kilometer march/run and a vehicle-pull event.

With competition ended, an early afternoon awards ceremony saw ribbons distributed for the top three teams in each event, while the top three overall finishers took home trophies.

The East Surry A team took the day’s top prize with a dominant performance. The team claimed the overall trophy by placing first in four of the five competitions. In the 5K event, won by Butler, the East Surry A team finished second.

Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Erik Barron serves as both A Team captain and overall program captain. “We did really well,” he said. “Everybody did their best. I’m proud of everyone.”

The East Surry B team claimed second place in the overall competition, firmly ahead of third-place Butler. The East Surry team garnered the honor with second-place finishes in Rope Bridge, Litter Carry and Vehicle Pull, complimented by third place finishes in Physical Fitness and the 5K.

“I’m proud of my teammates,” noted B Team Captain Mason Litteral. “We were highly motivated and worked really hard. I’m proud of what we were able to accomplish.”

The East Surry C team just missed claiming its own ribbon, placing fourth in Rope Bridge. The team went on to take 11th overall.

“I thought the day went well,” C Team Captain Joseph Gravley said. “Everyone did their best. I’m proud of the team.”

East Surry was well represented in the individual physical fitness tests. Three male cadets finished in the top 10. In the female competition, Courtney Brown placed first with a dominant performance while Xatziri Chavez finished third.

“It was an outstanding day,” East Surry JROTC instructor First Sergeant Ronald Montgomery said. “I’m proud of them.”

“First Sergeant Montgomery’s leadership and our strong program have served our kids well,” East Surry principal Jared Jones said. “It’s an honor to host this day and to have our region so well represented by the teams taking part. Our school takes pride in having this program and what it has accomplished for our kids.”

