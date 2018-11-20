Children create puppets, give thanks

Submitted photos Holly and Jill Dillon got a photo op with Betty Lynn in addition to making Holly’s turkey puppet. - Submitted photos Marlee Hauser shows off her Thanksgiving turkey puppet. - Submitted photos Participants at Friday’s youth craft workshop work at making puppets. - Submitted photos Miles Brown and Adeline Sumner practice with their puppets. - - Submitted photos From left to right, Henry Hauser, Marlee Hauser and Kate Webb put on a show about what they are thankful for. - - Submitted photos Workshop participants create Thanksgiving turkey puppets. - -

Thanksgiving began early when children of all ages gathered at the Andy Griffith Museum theater on Friday to eat cookies and create paper bag turkey puppets, all courtesy of the Surry Arts Council.

After the kids made their puppets, they utilized the space’s puppet theater to allow their newly crafted creations to express their thanks, according to Surry Arts Council Director of Operations Antonia Cawley.

“We do these monthly youth craft events or workshops and often they are holiday themed,” said Arts Council spokesperson Heather Elliot. “Not everyone paints or plays music, and crafts allow a wide variety of people to tap into a creative expression.”

The next workshop in the series, a Ginger Cookie House Workshop, is Dec. 7, and it has been a staple Christmas activity for many years, added Elliot, but some of the other workshops have been added in the past year as the council’s new creative directors, Madeline Chitty and Shelby Coleman, have been expanding programming.

The workshops are for all ages, but they typically attract younger children, said Elliot.

But not always. Particularly at the Christmas ginger cookie house workshop, older siblings will bring their younger siblings to the event and then decide to join in.

“One kid made this amazing Minecraft thing one year,” she said. “It may sound sort of silly, but it really is a creative expression.”

Most of the monthly craft gatherings only cost $5, just enough to cover materials, according to Elliot.

“We keep the price as low as we can so as many people as possible can participate.”

Friday’s turkey puppet event coincided with “The Andy Griffith Show” actress Betty Lynn’s monthly appearance at the Andy Griffith Museum, according to Cawley, and some of the attendees saw Lynn upstairs.

“She loved it,” Cawley said of Betty Lynn’s interactions with some of the kids and their puppets.

The next youth craft workshop will be building Ginger Cookie Houses on Dec. 7 at 3:30 p.m. Then in January, Snowman crafts will be Jan. 11 at 3:30 p.m. After that, workshops for Saint Patrick’s Day will be in March, Easter in April and Mother’s Day in May. Call Surry Arts Council at 336-786-7998 for more information or to register.

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

