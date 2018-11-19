Community Thanksgiving meal marks 22 years

William Monk, center, leads the blessing at the 19th-Annual Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner several years ago at the First Baptist Church in Mount Airy. To his left stand Hailey Perkins and Chloe Gallyean, members of local Brownie Troop 02656. Daria Wilkins, right, event organizer, prays with Mary Boyles, director of the Shepherd’s House. - Rick Adams, Carol Brigandi and Julia Southern fill to-go boxes at the 19th-Annual Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner several years ago at the First Baptist Church in Mount Airy. -

Mount Airy’s 22nd annual free community Thanksgiving Day dinner will be Thursday at First Baptist Church, with turkey, mashed potatoes, and all the usual holiday fare available for those seeking a hot meal and some friendly fellowship.

“This is something we do for the community from the community,” said event organizer Daris Wilkins, speaking of Friends of a Brighter Community, the organization that sponsors the annual event.

“We are individuals from all walks of life.”

Other than the annual free Thanksgiving dinner, the group has done a sock drive during back-to-school season, a canned food drive, a Christmas toy drive and a clothing drive.

But the group’s premier effort is the annual Thanksgiving Day dinner, started more than two decades ago by international jazz star and Mount Airy native Melva Houston.

Wilkins took over the organizational duties of the dinner four years ago when Houston said she felt it was time to turn over the annual project to someone else, and Wilkins, known since as The Turkey Lady, has overseen the continuation of the tradition.

Kids from Christopher’s Star project will be on hand as they were last year, according to Wilkins. The children will be singing as well as helping to serve meals.

A meal that no doubt could feed an army. In recent years, Wilkins has recounted how the group cooks nearly three dozen turkeys, gallons of green beans, and untold pounds of potatoes. Not to mention a variety of desserts — with virtually all of the food being donated by local businesses, or bought with donations from local individuals.

“It doesn’t matter who you are or how much money you have,” said Wilkins. “This is for everyone. We want everybody to enjoy fellowship with each other and to have a good meal.”

“Come and enjoy a wonderful meal,” said Wilkins, adding that in the years since she has been organizing the Thanksgiving event, people have taken to calling her “the Turkey Lady.”

“Somebody just called me the Turkey Lady one day, and it stuck,” she said.

The annual Thanksgiving dinner is not a fundraising event, according to Wilkins. However, donations are welcome.

On Monday before Thursday’s dinner, she said all of the preparations looked to be on track with everything in place.

“I think we have everything we need,” she said.

That means plenty of hot food for anyone who wishes to stop in, along more than enough to feed the volunteers working the dinner. If there is leftover food or canned goods, that is usually donated to local food banks.

The 22nd annual free community Thanksgiving Day dinner is Thursday, Nov. 22 from 12 -3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church fellowship hall, North Main Street. Parking is at rear of building. Enter from Arch Street. Call 336-756-6778 or 336-776-8209 for more information or to make donations for future dinners.

