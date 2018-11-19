Art makes strides at downtown walk

Diana Chamorro Quick of Roanoke, Virginia, displays her alcohol ink creations at Wyatt's Trading Post during a weekend fall art walk in downtown Mount Airy. - Douglas Cave of Martinsville, Virginia, touches up one of his landscapes while working inside Talley’s Custom Frame & Gallery. - Geoffrey Walker of Elkin is shown at Carlos Jones Blue Ridge Park, where he set up shop to devise a makeshift art gallery of his works. -

Visitors to Mount Airy’s central business district got an extra treat during the weekend when the Downtown Fall Art Walk celebrated the creative process in a variety of ways.

The Saturday event showcased regional artists and public art installations at more than 40 locations throughout the downtown area.

Not only did artists have items on display for sale, they demonstrated their talents in some cases.

Geoffrey Walker, an artist from Elkin, set up shop at Carlos Jones Blue Ridge Park, where examples of his work were displayed all along a wall fronting North Main Street. He specializes in mixed media, including ceramics, ink, graphite and paintings depicting a variety of subjects from cars and motorcycles to animals, some of which were contained in borderless frames.

“I like to do a wide variety to catch other people’s attention,” said Walker, who has regularly attended spring and fall art walks in Mount Airy since the series began in 2013. “I like to do a wide spectrum of different things.”

He appreciated the opportunity offered by the art walk.

“For me, it’s a way of having some other means of getting your name out there,” Walker said.

Meanwhile, painter Douglas Cave was stationed inside Talley’s Custom Frame & Gallery nearby, where the artist originally from Dobson and now a resident of Martinsville, Virginia, was touching up one of his works. He specializes in rural landscapes that tend to depict actual scenes in southern Virginia.

Cave said he appreciated the opportunity to display his artwork during the event.

“I just enjoy coming up here,” he said of Mount Airy. “I like the town — I like the gallery here.”

Dennis Williams of Talley’s Custom Frame & Gallery also gave high marks to the art walk and Cave’s presence at the gallery. He said it helps drive traffic to the business that features many paintings similar to what the Virginia artist turns out — including some done by him.

While paintings and other conventional types of artwork were featured during the weekend event, it also offering creations that are off the beaten path.

That was the case with Diana Chamorro Quick of Roanoke, Virginia, whose specialty is something called alcohol ink. Those who are unfamiliar with it shouldn’t feel bad, Quick indicated.

“It’s actually relatively new to the art scene,” she said.

Quick explained that rubbing alcohol is to alcohol ink what regular water is to watercolors. That medium lends itself to a variety of colorful pictures.

The Roanoke artist was occupying a spot in Wyatt’s Trading Post, where she was steadily engaged with onlookers curious about her alcohol ink creations.

“I’ve been doing art all my life,” said Quick, who is originally from New York City.

She was a customer of Melissa Wyatt at Wyatt’s Trading Post, which was a springboard for her introduction to the Mount Airy art scene.

“It’s good exposure and a different region” to tap into, Quick said as she applied an array of colors to a non-porous surface she identified as a recycled plastic product.

So no trees died in the making of her artwork, Quick joked.

Diana Chamorro Quick of Roanoke, Virginia, displays her alcohol ink creations at Wyatt’s Trading Post during a weekend fall art walk in downtown Mount Airy. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Art-this-1.jpg Diana Chamorro Quick of Roanoke, Virginia, displays her alcohol ink creations at Wyatt’s Trading Post during a weekend fall art walk in downtown Mount Airy. Douglas Cave of Martinsville, Virginia, touches up one of his landscapes while working inside Talley’s Custom Frame & Gallery. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Art-this-2.jpg Douglas Cave of Martinsville, Virginia, touches up one of his landscapes while working inside Talley’s Custom Frame & Gallery. Geoffrey Walker of Elkin is shown at Carlos Jones Blue Ridge Park, where he set up shop to devise a makeshift art gallery of his works. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Art-this-3.jpg Geoffrey Walker of Elkin is shown at Carlos Jones Blue Ridge Park, where he set up shop to devise a makeshift art gallery of his works.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.