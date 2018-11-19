Jones’ students visit state park

Submitted photo Posing for a picture at Pilot Mountain State Park are, top row, from left, Jayden Radford, Andrew Johnson, Alejandro Bobadilla, and bottom row, Eric Serino Rodriguez and Parker Hayes. - Submitted photo Fourth graders and their teachers from JJ Jones Intermediate School pose for a picture at Pilot Mountain State Park during a recent field trip to the park. -

Fourth grade students from JJ Jones Intermediate School recently travelt to Pilot Mountain State Park, with the group of 121 students and seven teachers spending the day exploring the outdoors.

This trip correlated with fourth grade’s study of rocks and minerals, animal adaptations, and North Carolina history and geography.

Park Ranger Jesse Anderson welcomed the children and gave a brief overview of all the activities available at Pilot Mountain State Park. Students then divided into two groups and embarked on ranger-led hiking adventures. The group completed the 0.8 mile Jomeokee Trail which circumnavigates the knob.

The rangers stopped frequently to highlight the rock formations and to discuss the plant and animal life found within the park. The group also made the short hike up to the Little Pinnacle Overlook to take in the beautiful panoramic views.

Next the students gathered at the Summit Parking Lot Overlook to hear North Carolina ghost stories and legends as a fun, Halloween-inspired way to learn more about North Carolina’s history. The group then walked to the picnic area for lunch.

After lunch the children divided into small groups and completed a nature observation hunt. The students searched for items such as birds’ nests, spider webs, squirrels, and specific types of rocks and trees. The groups also had to answer questions about the park such as when Pilot Mountain became a state park, how many acres the park covers, and the elevation of the mountain.

The day was sponsored by Legend-Tees, a North Carolina company. Legend-Tees created field trip shirts for every fourth grade student and teacher at Jones Intermediate. Fourth grade students also presented shirts to the rangers as a thank you gift for leading the hiking portion of the trip.