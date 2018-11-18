Local educators attend training

CULLOWHEE — Several area educators recently attended programs held at the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching, a center for professional development programming for teachers.

Participating educators from Surry County Schools included Lori Creed of Surry Central, Amy Edwards of Westfield Elementary, and Laken Simpson of Copeland Elementary.

A participating educator from Mount Airy City Schools was Tanya Davis of Mount Airy High.

“Increasing teacher effectiveness is fundamental to improving public education,” according to a statement released by the center announcing the local teachers’ attendance there.

“NCCAT provides teachers with new knowledge, skills, teaching methods, best practices and information to take back to their classrooms. NCCAT conducts a wide variety of high-quality professional development for pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers.”

For more information about the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching visit www.nccat.org.