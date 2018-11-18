North Surry honors veterans at ball

Submitted photo North Surry High School JROTC cadets perform a flag-folding ceremony. - Submitted photo North Surry JROTC instructor Lt. Col John Bowes spends a few minutes chatting with veterans attending the recent Veterans Ball held in Dobson. - Submitted photo North Surry High School JROTC cadet Anahy Rincon pinning Lt. Col. John Bowes during a ceremony at the recent Veterans Day Ball in Dobson. - Submitted photo The Greyhound Sounds chorus performed several patriotic songs for the Veterans Ball held in Dobson. - -

The North Surry High School JROTC recently took part in a Veterans Ball held at The Heritage Barn in Dobson to honor local residents who have served in the U.S. military.

The annual event is sponsored and organized by Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, with live entertainment by Evan & Dana. Mountain Valley held another ball in Spencer, Virginia, later in the month.

The JROTC cadets held a flag-folding ceremony, provided special speakers and held a pinning ceremony to recognize veterans.

In addition, the veterans and their guests were treated to a luncheon and dancing, and the Greyhound Sounds performed several patriotic songs.