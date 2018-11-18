Cedar Ridge holds pumpkin decorating contest

Submitted photo Alyssa Kirby, a fifth grade student, chose to create her pumpkin in the likes of the cover of the book, “Wonder.” - Submitted photo This pumpkin, decorated by pre-K student Grady Swift, is a tractor and wagon, based on his favorite book, “Farm ABC.” - Submitted photo Karsyn Pennington, a fourth grade student, chose to create an owl pumpkin, based on her favorite book series, “Owl Diaries.” - Submitted photo Lillie Cullop, a third-grade student, chose to create a Fancy Nancy pumpkin. - -

During the last weeks of October, students at Cedar Ridge Elementary School had the chance to take part in the schools second annual pumpkin decorating contest.

The pumpkins were to be decorated like a book character, with the only stipulation was that the pumpkins couldn’t be carved or cut. There were 57 pumpkins brought in and they were displayed in the school’s media center from Oct. 29 through Nov. 2.