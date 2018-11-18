32nd Holiday House Tour draws nigh

Submitted photos | The News The historic William Alfred Moore house is a perennial feature of the Mount Airy Restoration Foundation’s Christmas Holiday House Tour. - Submitted photos | The News Members of Modern Gardeners Garden Club are making garlands using magnolia leaves. Such garland can be used on stairways, walkways, and hearths, just to name a few locations. Left is Debbie Williams and right is Ginny Adams. - Submitted photos | The News Carla Timmons Kartanson’s music room tree at 1119 N. Main St. is her traditional tree. - Submitted photos | The News This tree, which stays up year-round in Carla Kartanson’s home is meant to convey the message: “Every day is a holiday. Every day is a gift.” - - Submitted photos | The News Members of Modern Gardeners Garden Club are making garlands using magnolia leaves. Such garland can be used on stairways, walkways, and hearths, just to name a few locations. Susan Gentry is on the left, and Linda Denny is on the right - -

The yuletide season cannot be far away when preparations begin for the 32nd Christmas Holiday House Tour.

The Mount Airy Restoration Foundation will host the house tour on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m, and on Sunday, Dec. 2, from 1-5 p.m. Tickets are available at the Chamber of Commerce on Main Street downtown.

The tour is the main fundraiser for the foundation; funds are used for the maintenance of the historic William Alfred Moore House and for the renovation and restoration of the surrounding grounds. The foundation is in the midst of the largest landscaping plans ever undertaken at the Moore House.

The Moore House is always a highlight of the tour. All three local garden clubs (Garden Gate, Modern Gardeners and Mountain View), local artist Kathy Pruett, and foundation members all contribute to decorating the home and grounds.

The clubs pull together and all use live greenery and locally sourced products to decorate the home for this fundraiser.

“It’s important to note that the decorations created are meant to be something that any visitor could view and then take the idea to their own home and recreate,” said foundation spokesperson Peggy Reis.

Between now and the day of the tour, the homes featured on this year’s tour will be profiled in a series of articles.

Carla Timmons Kartanson

1119 N. Main St.

The house at 1119 N. Main St. sits a bit back from the street, a pretty and unassuming little craftsman home.

Passersby may have noticed exterior improvements in recent years: exterior paint and trim work, as well as landscaping work. House tour guests will be able to see the interior transformation that new homeowner Carla Timmons Kartanson has made.

Kartanson describes her home as a little bungalow, and she’s lovingly decorated it with traditional features and a touch of whimsy. Multiple trees are decorated for the holidays. While this homeowner doesn’t have any collectibles in the usual sense, all of the decorations are collectibles in their own way — items she’s accumulated that bring fond memories of her travels and life over the years.

The traditional tree will be in the music room, nestled against the piano and decorated in red and white with remembrances from years past. A special tree in the living room remains decorated all year as a way of saying, “Every day is a holiday. Every day is a gift.”

Kartanson is a decorator and organizer by trade and used her professional talents to make her small house feel large and welcoming. She believes in using the things you already have when decorating, instead of buying yet more stuff that you have to clean and store. There’s more than one way to use almost any item, according to Kartanson. Discovering the twists she uses when decorating for the holidays can help tour guests rethink their own decorating style.

Kartanson graduated from Mount Airy High School before life took her out of state. Her brother, Robby, told her about the little house on North Main Street and that it looked like a “Carla house.”

She didn’t know what that meant, and had no plans to upend her life, career and home in Texas. Not only that, they soon found out the house was under contract. It wasn’t meant to be. Then she got another call from her brother that the house didn’t sell and was still on the market.

“You have to come see it,” he told her. Kartanson asked her daughters in Winston-Salem to drive up and take a look.

They quickly called back, saying, “Mom, you need to come see this house. We need to talk.”

Adding to Kartanson’s growing sense of inevitability about the house was the speed and ease with which she found a low airfare to travel from Texas. She was in Mount Airy the next day.

The rest fell into place surprisingly well: winding down her career, selling her home in Texas, making the drastic changes necessary to relocate, or more precisely, to return home to Mount Airy. Since then, it’s been a great time with friends and family, according to Kartanson.

Her daughters and grandchildren come often to visit. She sees her parents, Bobby and Doris Timmons, three or four times a week, as well as her brother Robby, who found “Carla’s house” in the first place, and her sister when she comes to town to visit their parents. There are lots of mini-reunions.

As Kartanson found out, you can come home again, and you can share your home with others.

The Mount Airy Restoration Foundation 32nd Christmas Holiday House Tour will be Saturday, Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec, 2 from 1 to 5 p.m. Advance tickets are $15 or $20 on the day of the event. Tickets are available at the Chamber of Commerce (336-786-6116) in downtown Mount Airy, at J’s Office Supply at 208 Moore Ave. or by contacting any member of the Restoration Foundation.

