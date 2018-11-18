Confusion clouds latest Spencer’s ‘decision’

Tom Joyce | The News Commissioner Jon Cawley makes a point Thursday night while arguing that Mount Airy officials should pull the plug on an apartment project because its developers have not met their obligations. -

The strange case of the Spencer’s redevelopment has taken another twist, this time involving the extension of an agreement regarding the lone-remaining prospect for the project: an upscale apartment complex.

After similar action previously, Mount Airy’s commissioners voted Thursday night to extend until Dec. 31 a deadline for an entity known as Spencer’s Mill Ventures, LLC, to secure financing for the apartment complex and launch construction.

Or did they?

Spencer’s Mill Ventures is seeking to build at least 65 apartment units on Lot 2 of the former Spencer’s industrial property owned by the city government, an investment that has been put at $12 million.

Earlier, plans for a Barter Theatre expansion on the property fell through, followed soon after by a pullout from developers of a proposed hotel who were counting on the theater as a “demand driver” for their establishment.

And after voting 3-2 for the extension Thursday night, it appeared Spencer’s Mill Ventures — a limited-liability corporation formed by the Belmont Sayre real estate development firm of Durham for purposes of the apartment project — had gotten its wish.

As the city council seemed to be proceeding to other business, a shout from the audience by John Pritchard, a local citizen who regularly attends its meetings, reminded officials of a decision they had made during the summer.

It required all actions regarding the Spencer’s redevelopment from that point on to be decided by a vote of at least 4-1, a super-majority, rather than the simple majority a 3-2 decision reflects. “Anything to do with this 10-acre parcel,” City Attorney Hugh Campbell said of decisions involving the entire Spencer’s complex downtown.

So this meant the amended extension agreement did not actually pass Thursday night, and that an earlier extension granted in July which had set an Oct. 31 deadline for Spencer’s Mill Ventures would remain in effect. It also included an “unwind” provision for the city government to take back the municipal property that entity bought last December for its project for $36,000.

“So what now happens to the unwind agreement?” Mayor David Rowe asked.

The city attorney replied that starting the unwind process also would require at least a 4-1 vote by the council, which would be unlikely in light of the impasse among the commissioners. While Shirley Brinkley, Dean Brown and Steve Yokeley favored the deadline extension Thursday night, commissioners Jim Armbrister and Jon Cawley did not.

Consequently, it was clear that no member of the trio would support action taking back the property which Armbrister or Cawley might initiate.

“I think it’s unlikely we would get a super-majority on anything,” summed up Cawley.

Deadlock tightens

The impasse became further evident later in the meeting after Campbell requested a closed session to discuss aspects of the matter under the attorney-client privilege.

After adjourning to an adjoining room for that and returning about 30 minutes later, Commissioner Yokeley made a motion for the board to restore its earlier practice of requiring only 3-2, simple-majority votes for Spencer’s related issues.

That motion failed in another 3-2 vote, meaning the super-majority parliamentary rule would remain in effect.

At that point, Rowe asked the city attorney what the next step would be in the process, to which Campbell replied, “I will contact the developers tomorrow,” about the fact that the second agreement amendment was not adopted.

Yet the attorney emphasized that this also is not accompanied by any further action, specifically a 4-1 vote required to invoke the unwind provision.

So Campbell said as he understood it, city officials effectively will “tolerate” the passing of the Oct. 31 deadline with no further action.

Project merits debated

Strong arguments were made on both sides about allowing the extra time for Spencer’s Mill Ventures to secure financing for the apartment construction and start work.

While Cawley stressed that the developers already had missed earlier deadlines for the project, Campbell mentioned that Spencer’s Mill Ventures has been making progress of late.

Mayor Rowe agreed.

“In listening to the conversations with the developers,” he said, “they seem most anxious to make this work.”

The city attorney said that Spencer’s Mill Ventures was hoping to close the deal on its financing in the first week of December, and at last report was trying to iron out lingering issues with its bank.

“I think everybody who has ever tried to get a mortgage for their home knows banks work at their own pace,” Campbell said. The apartment project also would rely on the receiving of historic preservation tax credits for the construction that would have to be completed by December 2020 in order to qualify for those.

However, skepticism emerged from Cawley during the discussion, including his belief that the agreement with Spencer’s Mill Ventures is not a good one regardless of the financing situation.

“People that I trust think that this is a really bad deal,” Cawley said, based on the payback to the city from property tax revenues for its up-front expenses for the development. These include funding a promised parking lot for the apartment complex with a price tag of around $350,000, which he also questioned.

“Other apartment owners provide their own parking lot,” Cawley said.

“Our oath is to the people of Mount Airy,” he added, not private developers.

Citing the timeline problems encountered with Spencer’s Mill Ventures so far, Cawley suggested that officials should move in another direction without further extensions. He said the unwind agreement already should have been exercised when the developers earlier failed to meet their obligations.

“I think we ought to turn it over to people who know what they’re doing, and give them a shot,” he said of alternate development prospects. “Start from scratch.”

Commissioner Brown argued for Mount Airy officials allowing the developers a little more time, having already gone this far.

“Let’s finish what we started.”

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

