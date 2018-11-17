Half-marathon event draws 700-plus runners

A crowd fills North Main Street in downtown Mount Airy Saturday morning shortly before the start of the Mayberry Half-Marathon, 10K and 5K. - About 400 runners line up for the start of the half-marathon of 13.1 miles. - Runners set a hot pace on a chilly morning. - The message on this shirt worn by half-marathoner Katelyn Bryant-Comstock of Durham seems to epitomize the attitude needed to run 13.1 miles. She finished 32nd overall. - - Half-marathon winner Joey Woltjer of Charlotte nears the finish line at Riverside Park. - -

It’s another Saturday morning in downtown Mount Airy, where folks have begun filling parking lots and streets — but wait, isn’t it a little early for shoppers (7:30 a.m.) and too cold (40 degrees) to be wearing shorts?

Soon one realizes the huge crowd sprawled along North Main Street isn’t there to get a head start on Christmas gift buying, and certainly won’t be taking any leisurely strolls through downtown stores. Instead, about 400 of those assembled are set to embark on a grueling 13.1-mile run as part of the Mayberry Half-Marathon, 10K and 5K event.

Hundreds more ran in the 5K (3.1-mile) and 10K (6.2-mile) components of Saturday’s three-pronged competition being held for the 11th year. And in addition to any land-speed records set by the runners, the event itself established an unprecedented pace.

“Our largest turnout ever,” proclaimed Darren Lewis, director of Mount Airy Parks and Recreation, which spearheads the Mayberry Half-Marathon, 10K and 5K.

“Outstanding turnout,” Lewis emphasized. “We have over 700 (runners) between the three races.”

From near and far

Just as impressive as their numbers were the places where participants came from — “20 different states represented,” Lewis reported, including Nevada, North Dakota, Texas, Colorado and others.

This reinforced the notion that the Mayberry Half-Marathon, 10K and 5K is a growing tourism draw for Mount Airy. The city ends up being a big winner along with the fastest runners for the races, when one takes into account the lodging, restaurant, retail and other dollars they and their supporters pump into the local economy while here.

Keith Stillwell, a minister who came from Danville, Kentucky, to run in the half-marathon, was representative of that phenomenon. Stillwell was participating in the race for the first time, although he had done a number of other half-marathons in the past.

“My friends told me about it, and there are about twenty-some of us from Danville, Kentucky, who are here for the weekend,” he said.

Saturday’s temperatures didn’t seem to bother Stillwell and others as they prepared to run.

“I don’t mind the cold too much,” he said.

“It doesn’t hurt your run,” Stillwell added. “It’s much better than the heat.”

Soon Stillwell and others would line up for the start of the half-marathon near the Main Oak Emporium building and headed down Main Street led by a replica Mayberry squad car with its siren blaring.

Runners turned onto Pine Street and headed to Riverside Drive to access the Ararat River Greenway. After an out and back on the city’s greenway system, the runners found themselves at the finish line near the upper picnic shelter at Riverside Park, greeted by a throng of people gathered there and music provided by a DJ.

Runners praise event

Joey Woltjer, of Charlotte, was the winner of the half-marathon with a time of one hour, 15 minutes and 16 seconds, about 10 minutes faster than last year’s winning pace.

“This was my first time,” Woltjer, 30, said of participating in the Mayberry Half-Marathon, which he heard about through some friends in the Charlotte area who had run it before.

“It was one of the best races I’ve ever done,” said the Charlotte resident, who has been running for about five years, “great organization and a beautiful flat course.”

That assessment of the event and course was echoed by another half-marathon participant, Katelyn Bryant-Comstock of Durham.

“It was beautiful, gorgeous, so well-managed,” she said.

Amelia Shea, 28, of Charlotte, was the top female finisher and 15th overall with a time of one hour, 27 minutes and 32 seconds.

Benjamin Kassel, 36, of Davidson, won the 10K race in a time of 38:24 and Nikolas Silva, 21, of Durham, was first in the 5K (17:09.95).

Proceeds from Saturday’s event, mainly including entry fees paid by runners, will aid programs of Mount Airy Parks and Recreation.

Another person who was pleased with the proceedings was Mount Airy Commissioner Jon Cawley, who assisted with the event, including helping with giving out awards at the end.

“I think as a city official, it’s good to have people out and it’s good to have people come to Mount Airy for any reason that’s positive,” Cawley commented.

“Everybody here is upbeat, high-energy.”

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

