Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Michael Shane Blaylock, 38, white male, wanted on a post-release warrant and is on supervision for felony possession of meth and larceny by changing a price tag. He also has an outstanding warrant for interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

• Sanatana Yvonne Hiatt, 33, white female, wanted on a post-release warrant and is on supervision for felony possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Candas Ayers Grimes, 37, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for two counts of possession of Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• David Michael Glasson, 25, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for underage consumption of alcohol.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact the Mount Airy Police Department at 336-786-3535, probation at 336-429-2705 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• John Christopher Yarbrough, 33, white male, wanted for felony larceny, breaking entering, obtaining property by false pretense, breaking/entering a motor vehicle, injury to personal property, and an order for arrest on failing to appear in court to face a charge of assault on a female.

• David Patterson, 36, white male, wanted for obtaining property by false pretense.

• Christopher D. Owens, 32, white male, wanted for failing to pay child support.

• Kambree K. Bennett, 29, white female, wanted for failing to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.

