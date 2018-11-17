Nightclub fight, stabbing leads to arrests

Aaron Tyrone Sheppard - Dominique Dashon Sheppard -

Felony assault and other charges have been filed in connection with a fight and stabbing this week at a Mount Airy nightclub.

The incident at Cumbia Mix, an establishment located at 1000 W. Pine St., resulted in a member of its management staff suffering a life-threatening injury — a laceration to the neck area. Two other individuals sustained non-life-threatening cuts to their arms and hands.

Two brothers from Lexington, Aaron Tyrone Sheppard, 23, and Dominique Dashon Sheppard, 22, were arrested in the incident and their mother, April Renea Austin, 47, also was charged, according to city police.

Officers responded to reports of the fight and stabbing at the nightclub early last Sunday morning, with the charges not announced by police until late in the week.

Upon arriving, they encountered multiple individuals, including 33-year-old Diego Garcia Benitez, identified as a manager of Cumbia Mix, who had suffered the serious injury to his neck area.

Benitez was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem to undergo emergency surgery and was last listed in stable condition.

“I assume that he’s stable now, because we haven’t got any other reports that his condition has worsened,” Police Chief Dale Watson said Saturday.

The fight and subsequent stabbing is believed to have been sparked by some type of larceny that allegedly occurred inside Cumbia Mix, according to Watson. “As a result, I think some tensions began to flare.”

After the stabbing, Aaron Tyrone Sheppard fled the scene on foot before the arrival of police and emergency services personnel. He was located by Mount Airy Police Department patrol officers about a half-mile from Cumbia Mix.

Sheppard was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, a felony, stemming from the stabbing of Benitez. He also is accused of three counts of injury to personal property for allegedly breaking out the windows of a trio of vehicles during the altercation at the nightclub.

The Lexington man also was found to be the subject of outstanding orders for arrest for failing to appear in court on felony charges in Guilford County. Sheppard was held under a $105,000 secured bond in the Surry County Jail, where he remained Saturday. He is scheduled to appear in District Court on Jan. 14.

Aaron Sheppard also has a Dec. 6 court date in Guilford County for charges of felony common law robbery, felony breaking and entering of a vehicle, damage to personal property, and driving while license revoked.

Dominque Dishon Sheppard was found to be wanted on outstanding warrants filed in Rockingham County — felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, and misdemeanor possession of stolen goods — and jailed under a $2,500 secured bond. In May 2017 he was convicted in Davidson County court of misdemeanor assault.

Austin, the mother of the two men, was arrested at the scene and charged with resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer. She was released under a $2,500 unsecured bond and slated for a Feb. 7 appearance in Surry District Court.

The police chief described the incident at the nightclub as a confrontation that got out of hand and led to serious consequences — “an unfortunate situation that should have never occurred or escalated to that point.”

