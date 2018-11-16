Surry County Sheriff’s Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Justin Andrew Martin, 22, of Dons Well Lane, Elkin, was served an order for arrest Nov. 9 on two counts of failure to appear in court Oct. 31 — one in Yadkin County and one in Wilkes. He was given a $10,750 secured bond and a Jan. 2 court date in Yadkinville.

The Yadkin charges are possession of both meth and marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

For Wilkes he has a Dec. 12 date for charges of driving while license revoked and improper use of traffic lane. On Jan. 17 he faces another charge of driving while license revoked.

For Surry County, Martin has a Nov. 20 date for possession of marijuana paraphernalia and a Dec. 20 charge of misdemeanor larceny.

• Nancy Diane Davis, 44, of Hidden Valley Road, Lowgap, was served an order for arrest Nov. 8 on a charge of failure to pay child support/alimony, dated Oct. 15. She was given no bond. No court date was listed.

• Heather Danielle Owen Atkins, 33, of Crotts Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 8 for failure to appear in court Oct. 25 on two counts. She was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Jan. 30 court date.

On that date she faces two counts of driving while license revoked, failure to stop for a stop sign/red light, no vehicle inspection, having an altered or fictitious driver’s license, no insurance and no registration.

• Eric Craig Gardner, 26, of Southview Street, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Nov. 9 on a charge of assault and battery for Guilford County, dated Oct. 19. He was released on a written promise to appear in court Dec. 12 in Greensboro.

• Mykinna Lee Jarvis, 18, of Creek Water Farm Road, State Road, was served an order for arrest Nov. 9 for failure to appear in Yadkin County court Oct. 18. She was given a $355 secured bond and a Nov. 28 court date in Yadkinville.

She faces charges of possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia.

She is scheduled to be in Surry County court Dec. 12 for a felony charge of larceny of a vehicle, then on Dec. 20 she faces larceny and second-degree trespassing.

• Shianna Jane Bowling, 35, of Blanco Ridge Trail, Dobson, was served warrants Nov. 12 on charges of felony possession of a Schedule I drug and possession of drug paraphernalia, dated Oct. 28. She was given a $1,500 secured bond and a Dec. 3 court date.

• Kimberly Shawn Bruner, 40, of Austin Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 13 for failure to appear in court earlier that day on a charge of larceny. She was given a $5,000 secured bond and a Jan. 8 court date.

She also has a Jan. 11 appearance in Danbury for charges of driving while license revoked, no car insurance, and having a canceled or revoked license plate.

• Tressa Elizabeth Wandling-Minton, 35, of Long Bottom, Traphill, was served an order for arrest Nov. 13 for failure to appear in Wilkes County court Oct. 24. She was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Jan. 3 court date in Wilkesboro.

She faces charges of no car insurance, no registration, and allowing an unlicensed person to drive.

• Joseph Dylan Brown, 37, of Meadow Hill Lane, Thurmond, was served criminal summonses Nov. 13 on charges of possession of stolen goods and two traffic violations, dated Aug. 7. He was given a Dec. 13 court date.

• Anthony Bane Thorpe, 53, of Lebanon Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 13 for failure to appear in court June 7. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a Dec. 3 court date.

He faces charges of felony possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Darrell Anthony Jones, 45, of Lexington, was served a warrant in Elkin for felony larceny for Davidson County, dated Oct. 26. He was given a $2,500 secured bond and a Dec. 4 court date in Lexington.

• Haley Shyanne Chatman, 19, of Shuff Road, Westfield, was served an order for arrest Nov. 13 for failure to appear in court earlier that day on charges of possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. She was given a $10,000 cash bond and a Jan. 16 court date.

She also has a court appearance that same day in Stokes County for felony charges of larceny of a vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Chatman also has a Nov. 28 date in Surry for charges of felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, felony possession of meth, felony maintaining a drug dwelling/vehicle, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Dec. 3 she faces another count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Justin Claude Harris, 29, of H.G. Lewis Road, Thurmond, was served an order for arrest Nov. 14 for failure to appear in court Oct. 31. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a Dec. 19 court date.

He faces charges of two counts of felony sell/deliver a Schedule II drug, felony with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II drug, felony maintaining a drug dwelling/vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Dec. 3 he faces charges of possession of stolen property and felony possession of a firearm by a felon.

In August 2011, he was found guilty in Yadkin County of felony obtaining property by false pretense as well as 11 counts of larceny, two counts of wanton injury to property, and resisting an officer. He received probation, a suspended sentence and community service. Three months earlier he had been convicted of seven other counts of larceny.

• Michael Scott Manchester, 63, of Petunia Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 14 for failure to appear in court earlier that day. He was given a $300 cash bond and a Dec. 17 court date.

• Casey James Puckett, 21, of Dobbins Mill Road, Pilot Mountain, was served criminal summonses Nov. 14 on charges of injury to personal property and assault with a deadly weapon, dated Oct. 9. He was given a Dec. 7 court date.

• Pamela Lynn Reece, 46, of Franklin Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 14 on a charge of failure to pay court costs/fines, dated Oct. 23. She was given a $40 cash bond with a court date the next day.

• Elijah Andre Vernon, 25, of Simpson Mill Road, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Nov. 14 on a charge of breaking and entering, dated that day. He was given a $5,000 unsecured bond and a Dec. 12 court date.

