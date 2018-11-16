Visitor Center construction to begin

ADW Architects Construction on Pilot Mountain State Park’s Visitor Center, seen here in a design rendering, will begin the week of Nov. 19. -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Construction will start next week at Pilot Mountain State Park for a new visitor center there.

Work on the center is funded through the Connect NC bond referendum that covers projects at universities, community colleges and state parks. Voters approved Connect NC in 2016.

Two-thirds of the bond funding went to the state’s public universities and community colleges. The rest will be spent on water and sewer projects, state parks and facilities for agriculture, public safety and the National Guard.

The visitor center will include meeting space and educational exhibits interpreting the unique natural and cultural history of Pilot Mountain, the Sauratown Mountains and the Yadkin River section of the park. It will also include expanded parking for trails and day use visitors.

Visitation to the part has increased exponentially since the park’s establishment, according to Park Superintendent Matt Windsor. He’s hopeful this project will keep that growth going.

“This is the largest park project since the initial development of the state park in the 1970s and fulfills a goal of the original park master plan to have an educational center within the state park,” said Windsor via email.

The building has been designed by ADW Architects of Charlotte and is being constructed by WC Construction of Winston-Salem.

This construction will close a section of path that makes up the Grassy Ridge Trail and the start of the Sauratown Trail between Pinnacle Hotel Road and Pilot Knob Park Road. The park plans to relocate and reopen this trail once the building footprint is completed.

The estimated completion date for the entire project will be early 2020.

